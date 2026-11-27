Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on Wednesday rejected the notion that humans should surrender free will to AI, pushing back on Axios’ reporting about a growing ideological divide among top AI executives.

Why it matters: This is Amodei’s most significant public remarks since the company went public last week.

“We should never sacrifice legitimacy or self-determination at the altar of efficiency or security,” Amodei said.

Amodei distinguished between handing over governance to AI, which he opposes, and automating specific tasks, on which he holds more nuanced views.

He said his view is mixed on specific instances like “AI driving a car, designing a cancer drug, or writing software end-to-end” where “it is clearly desirable in many cases and will save a lot of lives” if AI systems are allowed more agency.

He also said it may make sense to slow or stop certain AI deployments to mitigate job disruption and limit AI’s ability to autonomously develop more powerful systems.

“No one who had carefully read my writing or my interviews could reasonably conclude that I believe anything different,” he said.



The debate about control comes amid a rocky debut for Anthropic’s stock, which dipped below its IPO day price on Wednesday.

comes amid a rocky debut for Anthropic’s stock, which dipped below its IPO day price on Wednesday. Amodei’s essay is a response to an Axios story published Wednesday morning that detailed a commonly held view inside Anthropic: AI will one day be so capable and powerful, that humanity should surrender some decision-making power to superintelligent AI systems, according to multiple sources.

For years, Amodei has publicly pointed to specific arenas where he believes the best choice will be for humans to step back, although he has also said there will be “many cases where we do want to stay in charge” even if humans make worse decisions.

Inside Anthropic, people inside the company believe superintelligent AI will arrive soon. There is widespread concern among employees at Anthropic and OpenAI that internal models are advancing so rapidly that it may not be safe to release them or to continue training more capable systems, Axios has reported.

Because of Anthropic’s position at the frontier, many in the industry see them as the closest operator to reaching superintelligence, sources say. That’s why many are speaking out about the importance of human control and free will, sources told Axios.

Amodei was adamant that he has always advocated for maintaining human control, but people familiar with company discussions say the belief that AI will take over decision-making functions held by humans is common.

One of many examples noted in the original Axios story: an Anthropic product vision slidefrom several years ago described Anthropic’s “vision for a better world” as a “utopia ruled by god in a box.”

Amodei said the article conflates the idea of surrendering human free will “to AI in some grand sense of global governance” with “the more prosaic idea that as AI systems advance, they become more capable of doing specific tasks in a more automated way.”

Amodei’s essay is a response to an Axios story published Wednesday morning that detailed a commonly held view inside Anthropic: AI will one day be so capable and powerful, that humanity should surrender some decision-making power to superintelligent AI systems, according to multiple sources. For years, Amodei has publicly pointed to specific arenas where he believes the best choice will be for humans to step back, although he has also said there will be “many cases where we do want to stay in charge” even if humans make worse decisions. people inside the company believe superintelligent AI will arrive soon. There is widespread concern among employees at Anthropic and OpenAI that internal models are advancing so rapidly that it may not be safe to release them or to continue training more capable systems, Axios has reported. Because of Anthropic’s position at the frontier, many in the industry see them as the closest operator to reaching superintelligence, sources say. That’s why many are speaking out about the importance of human control and free will, sources told Axios. Amodei was adamant that he has always advocated for maintaining human control, but people familiar with company discussions say the belief that AI will take over decision-making functions held by humans is common. One of many examples noted in the original Axios story: an Anthropic product vision slidefrom several years ago described Anthropic’s “vision for a better world” as a “utopia ruled by god in a box.” Amodei said the article conflates the idea of surrendering human free will “to AI in some grand sense of global governance” with “the more prosaic idea that as AI systems advance, they become more capable of doing specific tasks in a more automated way.” Amodei also took aim at rival AI executives, accusing them of engaging in “vibes-based commercial and political positioning” by championing human agency without meaningfully differentiating their products.

Those executives, he said, “repeat slogans like ‘human control and agency,’ or ‘AI should be just a tool,’ without actually doing anything different in their products or taking seriously the difficult questions that lie behind these slogans.”

AXIOS