President Trump said Tuesday he will meet with Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.) to discuss the incoming progressive senator’s rebranding of a single-payer healthcare bill — also known as “Medicare for All” — with the name “TrumpCare.”

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump called El-Sayed “very smart” for the rebranding, adding that the Michigan Democrat “did a good job. He actually did a very good job.”

“I know I’ll be meeting with him,” Trump told reporters. “Maybe there’s some place in the middle that we could go.”

The president didn’t specify a particular date, but he expressed confidence in working with Democrats on a number of issues, saying he and the caucus could do “great things together.”

Trump will be expected to work with congressional Democrats after the party’s sweeping victo

ries in the midterms earlier this month that saw the party take control of the House and Senate. When asked about his strategy to work with Democratic lawmakers, Trump told the New York Post he was “going to veto everything there is, and then at some point I think they’re going to want to negotiate.”

“I will, and we can do healthcare. We can do a lot of great things together,” he continued.

The idea to rename a “Medicare for All” proposal was first posed by El-Sayed earlier this month, with the incoming senator writing on social media: “Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave.”

El-Sayed on Sunday told NBC News’s Kristen Welker that he didn’t care what it was called, as his “job is to make sure that we’re advancing the goal to get everybody in this country healthcare.”

“I ran on three things, money out of politics, money in your pocket, ‘Medicare for All.’ Now, I don’t really care what it’s called. I care that the people of this country finally have the unmet promise of guaranteed healthcare in this country,” he stated during his “Meet the Press” interview.

Trump on Saturday reposted El-Sayed’s social media post that featured photos of gold-plated “TrumpCare” cards and signaled a willingness to compromise with Democrats on healthcare particularly. The president had previously worked with Democrats on coronavirus-funding packages in his first term, when the GOP controlled the Senate.

The White House and El-Sayed’s campaign did not respond immediately to The Hill’s request for comment.

THE HILL