New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reacts on the day of a Veterans Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, US, November 11, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

The New York state Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s rent freeze for nearly half of the city’s rental units and denied a petition filed ‌by a group of landlords.

Mamdani, who campaigned on promises of affordable housing, called the ruling a “victory for tenants, for affordability and for the principle that working New Yorkers deserve a city they can afford to live in.”

The landlords argued that the decision by the Rent Guidelines Board to freeze rents for rent-stabilized apartments, which account for 1 million of the city’s 2.3 million rental units, was influenced by Mamdani’s loyalists on the board and therefore was not independent. They called it a “sham process” in the complaint.

Justice Brendan Lantry ruled the landlords failed to show that the rent freeze was unreasonable, arbitrary, or capricious and that Mamdani had the right to appoint Rent Guidelines Board members who were on board with his agenda.

“Elections have consequences, a premise that is the ‌backbone of our democracy,” the ruling said.

“Mayor Mamdani, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, was elected Mayor of New York City in the 2025 general election. Upon his election, he appointed members to the Board of his choosing, appointments he was fully empowered to make. That the Board members share his political views and philosophies is of no moment and does not indicate any level of collusion,” it added.

The rent freeze applies to rent-stabilized apartments for one-year and two-year leases up for renewal between October 1, 2026, and September 30 next year.

Mamdani said the court’s decision will affect more than 2 million people.

“Housing is not a luxury. It is a basic necessity. This holiday weekend, more than 2 million New Yorkers can breathe a little easier,” he said in a statement.

Reuters