MUSK claims the firm could one day be worth a million times the global economy, as he pledges free shares to American children.

By Gnaneshwar Rajan and Gregor Stuart Hunter

Summary

Around 72 million US children under 18 makes Musk pledge worth about $18 billion

Musk last month said he would give one SpaceX share to every child in America next year

AI rival Anthropic plans new fund for the ‘public good’

“It is, after all, Thanksgiving!”

Nov 26 (Reuters) – Elon Musk plans to gift every child in the United States two SpaceX shares, as he attempts to build public support for his satellite and AI businesses during a period ‌of intense public and political scrutiny of the technology sector.

The world’s richest person announced the share giveaway, which is worth a total of around $18 billion, on the eve of Thanksgiving and just hours after SpaceX won US approval on Wednesday to deploy 1 million satellites for data centres in space.

Musk is seeking to expand SpaceX’s role in the AI industry, even as the rapid growth of computing infrastructure raises concern about its environmental impact and the economic and political influence of technology billionaires.

Opponents of data centre development were among the biggest winners for the Democrats in this month’s US midterm elections.

“The initiative clearly helps broaden public participation in the SpaceX story,” Chez Anbu, head of wealth advisory at OCBC in Singapore, said on Thursday.

“Giving children a direct economic stake in the company creates a powerful narrative around broader participation in the benefits of the AI and space economy,” Anbu added.

The Federal Communications Commission said it approved SpaceX’s satellite constellation proposal to help meet rapidly growing demand for AI computing.

Astronomers have long been concerned about such developments in space and the American Astronomical Society said it was “disheartened and dismayed” by the FCC’s decision.

It warned the proposed constellation would “significantly undermine decades of federal investment in astronomical facilities” and the ability of astronomers and the public to enjoy and study the night sky.

SHARE GIVEAWAY

Children would receive one share from SpaceX and one from him personally, Musk said in a brief post on X.

In a separate post, Musk said the SpaceX company shares would be transferred next month.

“The share directly from me will be transferred when my lockup expires in June next year,” Musk added.

SpaceX said earlier on Wednesday it would contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account, adding that Musk would personally match the number of shares donated by the company.

A Trump Account is a program designed to give Americans under the age of 18 a stake in the stock market and ‌help build wealth from an early age. The White House said.

in October it had opened almost 70 million accounts. SpaceX shares closed at $127.44 on Wednesday, valuing the pledge at nearly $18 billion.

SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment on whether Musk’s SpaceX share donations would be linked to Trump Accounts.

“What it does is build a massive, long-term retail shareholder base,” said Christopher Brankin, global markets advisor at brokerage Mitrade Group.

“It builds immediate market engagement and creates a massive, financially literate client pipeline for trading platforms as that generation comes of age,” he added.

Musk, whose net worth is around $824 billion, said last month he would give one of his SpaceX shares to every child in America. He held about 6.42 billion shares in the company as of June.

“Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many,” Musk said in a post on X at the time.

“Giving shares, which are stakes in the future economy, directly to the people is the way,” said Musk, most of whose philanthropic efforts have been through the Musk Foundation, which reportedly holds more than $14 billion in assets.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and her husband in October pledged a share of their SpaceX stock to each of more than 2 million children under the Trump initiative.

Musk and AI rival Anthropic (ANT.O) have sharply different blueprints for sharing some of the spoils of the AI boom.

Anthropic, which went public earlier this month, said in October that it was committing 5% of its shares to a new fund for the “public good”.

Anthropic said its initiative, worth around $54 billion at current prices, would give it more flexibility and scale to make donations for the benefit of humanity.

“It’s likely publicity for the Trump accounts … and also a counter to the Anthropic philanthropy noise that is likely to emerge,” said Mark Tinker, chief investment officer at Toscafund HK in Hong Kong.

“It is, after all, Thanksgiving!” Tinker added.

REUTERS