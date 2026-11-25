President Trump grants a presidential pardon to “Freedom” the turkey as first lady Melania Trump looks on , November 24 –Washington, DC.

A plump, broad-breasted turkey named Feathers got ruffled ahead of his presidential pardon at the White House Tuesday — making a break for the bushes before President Trump could spare his life.

The beloved Thanksgiving tradition of 38 years was briefly snarled as the bird fled for the hills, leaving his pal Freedom behind.

“Feathers ran into the bushes. We’ll give Feathers a pardon also,” Trump said.

“This has never been my thing,” the germ-sensitive president explained, as he gently placed his hand on Freedom. “I just want to say that you and Feathers, as of this moment, have a complete and total pardon.”

Ironically, ahead of the ceremony, the White House rolled out a game on its website titled “Gobble Getaway,” which is premised on a turkey running across the South Lawn to escape a net-wielding “Chef Carver.”

The pair of roughly 42-pound birds came from Deans Gap Farm in West Virginia and will head out to Texas A&M University to live out their days instead of being turned into a delicious Thanksgiving Day meal.

They’re among the lucky ones — an estimated 30 million turkeys will be popped into Americans’ ovens for Thursday’s big feast, according to the National Turkey Federation.

Their names were decided by a public vote, though Trump seemed unimpressed.

“The turkeys being honored today go by the names of Freedom and Feathers. I don’t know,” he said reluctantly. “That’s good. That’s good. I mean, I’ve heard better.”

“It’s a little out there.”

In keeping with the White House tradition that was formalized by former President George H.W. Bush in 1989 after Ronald Reagan made a joke about a turkey pardon during his administration, the birds got to spend Monday night at the glitzy Willard Hotel.

But Trump revealed plans for future lucky birds to stay at his prized White House ballroom.

“I’m told that for the long-running tradition, these exquisite animals stayed overnight at the nearby Willard Hotel. Unfortunately, for 200 years, the White House lacked appropriate accommodations to host such distinguished guests,” Trump lamented.

The NY Post