Photo- Stephen N. Miller and President Trump- Miller who serves as the White House Chief of Staff since November 9, 2026 is reportedly the primary architect behind the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation strategy
The Trump administration is facing the first of possibly hundreds of lawsuits testing whether it can be held liable for how immigration officers acted during the ICE crackdowns.
Why it matters: These cases could force the administration to defend the conduct of officers operating under former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and now-retired Border Patrol Commander-at-large Greg Bovino.
Democracy Forward, an advocacy litigation nonprofit, filed its first Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) case on Monday on behalf of Dayanne Figueroa.
- Figueroa, a U.S. citizen, was arrested during Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago in October 2025.
- Video footage of Figueroa’s arrest, after dropping her son off at school, shows officers driving into her vehicle and dragging her out of her car by her legs in a chaotic scene with multiple witnesses.
- Under FTCA, she could file for monetary compensation. And if the case goes to trial, discovery could reveal more information about the directives to make arrests during Operation Midway Blitz.
- “I anticipated that I was going to be met with silence. I’m not surprised, but again, I still expect accountability, so I’m not gonna let that define the outcome of all this,” Figueroa said in an exclusive interview with Axios. “I want my experience to be a catalyst for meaningful change.”
- Figueroa has also testified before Congress and filed a police report over her experience. She is now asking for no more than $1 million, according to the FTCA filing, which alleges unlawful arrest, battery and failure to provide medical care.
- Figueroa’s claim comes after filing an administrative complaint against DHS over its officers’ conduct both during her arrest and while she was detained. The administration had six months to respond, but didn’t, opening her path to an FTCA case.
- “This is really a sort of tip of the spear of this type of case,” Jeff Dubner, an attorney leading the effort for Democracy Forward, said of Figueroa’s case. “We know of a number of administrative claims that are waiting for the time to ripen.”
- “As we are at the one-year mark for Midway Blitz, we are coming up in the one-year mark from Metro Surge [in Minneapolis], and also the broadening of the enforcement effort to really being around the country, and so, you know, we’ll see more and more of these,” he said.
- Democracy Forward’s legal team anticipates the government will try to dismiss Figueroa’s case and others under tort law by claiming that the officers were acting within their discretion as law enforcement, her attorney Shiva Kooragayala said.
- “There is no immunity for federal law enforcement officers who are carrying out immigration arrests or any other kinds of federal law enforcement,” Dubner said.
- “Congress was very intentional when it passed the FTCA, when it expanded the FTCA to include assault and battery and false arrest and false imprisonment by law enforcement officers.”
- “Federal agents who enforce our immigration laws, as they did in Operation Midway Blitz, which targeted criminal illegal aliens in Chicago, are protected by long-established legal immunities and defenses against lawsuits over their official conduct,” a DOJ spokesperson said in a statement.
- “The Federal Tort Claims Act is a limited waiver of sovereign immunity with strict requirements and exceptions, and filing a claim does not mean it has merit. We will respond to any litigation in court.”
- A DHS spokesperson said that its agents follow the laws passed by Congress.
- Figueroa was recovering from a kidney surgery at the time, and the pressure of the officers pinning her to the ground caused her further complications. After asking for medical attention and then showing physical signs of distress, she began urinating blood while in custody. Figueroa was rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to the legal complaint.
- “I’m so so grateful for having those people that were there to film. Like if they weren’t there, this would have just gone under the rug.” Figueroa said. “They took my DNA and everything, but I left the office with nothing, zero evidence, like I wasn’t even there.”
- David J. Venturella is currently in charge of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He assumed the role on June 1, 2026, following the departure of former acting director Todd Lyons, and serves under the official title of Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director (commonly referred to as Acting Director)
- Stephen N. Miller who serves as the White House Chief of Staff since November 9, 2026 is widely described by administration officials and observers as the primary architect behind the Trump administration’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation strategy.