Photo- Stephen N. Miller and President Trump- Miller who serves as the White House Chief of Staff since November 9, 2026 is reportedly the primary architect behind the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation strategy

The Trump administration is facing the first of possibly hundreds of lawsuits testing whether it can be held liable for how immigration officers acted during the ICE crackdowns.

Why it matters: These cases could force the administration to defend the conduct of officers operating under former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and now-retired Border Patrol Commander-at-large Greg Bovino.

Democracy Forward, an advocacy litigation nonprofit, filed its first Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) case on Monday on behalf of Dayanne Figueroa.