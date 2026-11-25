After Nvidia’s CEO was accused of breaking export control laws

Donald Trump has said he would consider pardoning Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, if necessary, but added that he did not think it would come to that.

Chuck Schumer, the current Senate minority leader vying to lead the Democratic majority in the next Congress, yesterday accused Huang of shipping “extremely advanced chips to China” and violating US export control laws.

Schumer said the move “amounts to the equivalent of selling rocket engines to the Soviets during the space race”.

But in an interview with the the New York Post, the president – took credit for convincing Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang – admitted he could intervene again to help the embattled CEO.

“It’s always an option, I guess, but I don’t think it’ll be necessary,” the president told the rightwing tabloid owned by his supporter, Rupert Murdoch.

Asked about Huang’s upcoming testimony to a US Senate banking committee hearing on export controls, Trump said that he sees no reason for the chief executive, who admitted an affair to a Chinese woman suspected of links to Chinese intelligence, to invoke his Fifth amendment right to avoid answering questions that might incriminate him.

“I don’t think he needs to take the Fifth. I think it’s an interesting story for people,” Trump said. “I think I want him to just tell the truth, and I mean, his lawyers are going to have to advise him, but I’ve always found him to be 100% aboveboard, and you know a very smart person.”

Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang on Monday after Donald Trump says he intervened on the executive’s behalf, assuring company leadership that he did not pose a national security risk despite questions surrounding his relationship with Alice Huang, a tech executive of no relation who has been accused of acting as a Chinese asset and routing advanced chips to Beijing via her datacenter company, Megaspeed.

THE GUARDIAN