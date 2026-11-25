Trump has often invoked McKinley as a model, emphasizing his legacy as a “tariff president.” In the 1890s, McKinley promoted the McKinley Tariff of 1890, which imposed high duties on imported goods.Trump’s narrative omits a critical part of McKinley’s economic journey: his eventual recognition that free trade and international partnerships would be vital for the nation’s prosperity in a new global economy.

The Trump administration has proposed new tariffs on imports from 14 major trading partners, including China, the European Union, and several close U.S. allies.

The measures are intended to counter what Washington describes as “structural excess industrial capacity,” in which government policies and subsidies encourage manufacturing output beyond market demand.

They follow an eight-month investigation conducted under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

The 14 economies targeted by the proposals are:

Bangladesh

Cambodia

China

European Union (made up of 27 member nations)

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Singapore

South Korea

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Mexico and Norway were also included in the investigation, but no new tariffs have been proposed against them at this stage.

China faces the highest proposed rate. A 20 percent excess-capacity tariff would be added to duties of roughly 25 percent imposed during Trump’s first term.

The administration said the new measures would generally respect tariff limits established in trade agreements and would not be added to certain other recent duties.

Beijing rejected the administration’s justification. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun called overcapacity a “false issue” and opposed its use as an excuse for “political manipulation.”

The specific country and product rates are expected to be detailed in a Federal Register notice. Because the measures remain proposals, their final scope and implementation dates could change following public consultation or further negotiations.

NEWSWEEK