Iran claims the Strait of Hormuz is closed while the US claims More oil is now passing through Hormuz

Strait of Hormuz: Navigation split into two rival routes. © Nicholas Shearman, Sherine Elsayary, Luca Matteucci, AFP.

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Saudi Arabian authorities said 11 people were injured Tuesday in a strike by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels that hit a tower in Riyadh’s Financial District. Yemen’s civil war has intensified since the summer, with the Iranian proxy group threatening to choke off oil and gas shipments from Saudi Arabia.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that Iran is developing chemical weapons, and vowed to stop Tehran from obtaining them. Iran has repeatedly denied they are developing chemical weapons.

The commander of Iran’s army reiterated on Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz is closed to all unauthorized traffic and will remain closed until Iran’s seven conditions are met, and he appeared to call for Iranian forces to step up their attacks on commercial ships in the vital waterway.

Saudi-led forces target Yemen’s port city of Hodeida after telling civilians to evacuate, Houthis say

Houthi media said early Wednesday local time that Saudi forces had launched an attack on Yemen’s port city of Hodeida as the Iran-backed militant group threatened to retaliate against the kingdom’s Red Sea ports.

The Houthis, who control swathes of Yemen including Hodeida, are battling a Saudi-led coalition that supports Yemen’s internationally-recognized government.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis instructed civilians in Hodeida to evacuate in a social media post.

Houthi media outlet Almasirah reported an “attack on the port of Hodeida,” without providing further details. No casualties or injuries have yet been reported.

It added that “intense strikes on the city of Hodeida, and overflights are ongoing” and that Saudi forces had also attacked the area’s international airport.

The Houthi’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, threatened Saudi Arabia with retaliation.

“The port of Jeddah, along with all other Saudi enemy ports along the Red Sea coast, will become targets for our forces should the enemy carry out its threats to bombard the port of Hodeidah,” he posted on Telegram.

He warned civilians to “evacuate immediately and keep their distance,” and called for “all shipping companies to remove their vessels from these ports at once.”

Recent strikes on Hodeida killed more than a dozen people, according to Houthi media.

US Jury convicts Chinese tech giant Huawei over business with Iran, other conspiracy charges

A U.S. jury convicted Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies on Tuesday of conspiring to steal trade secrets and doing business in countries subject to U.S. sanctions, including Iran.

In all, Huawei was convicted on 10 of 12 counts. The case in Brooklyn federal court involved no human defendants, but the company could be made to pay billions of dollars in penalties when it is sentenced next September.

The Department of Justice said Huawei and its subsidiaries assisted an Iranian intelligence apparatus called Zaeim in monitoring and censoring internet access. The company also provided surveillance cameras that helped Tehran monitor protest activity, according to the DOJ.

“Huawei repeatedly lied about the nature of its business in Iran, falsely telling banks, journalists, and the U.S. government that it did not assist Iran’s government, military, or intelligence community; that it began restricting its business in Iran in 2011; that Skycom was a business partner, rather than a wholly-owned subsidiary; and that Huawei complied with all applicable sanctions,” the DOJ said. “Huawei knew that all of those statements were materially false and misleading.”



U.S. taking more oil through Strait of Hormuz than before war with Iran, Trump says

President Trump said Tuesday that the United States is taking more oil through the Strait of Hormuz than it did before the war with Iran.

“We’re taking more oil through the Hormuz Strait right now than we did before the war started, and oil is, as you just heard, coming down to very reasonable numbers,” Mr. Trump told reporters ahead of the annual Turkey pardon. “People, it’s dropping very quickly, like a rock.”

The price of Brent crude has dropped to its lowest level since late August.

The president also said the U.S. military has not allowed any Iranian ship to get through the naval blockade since it was established, with the exception of the brief moratorium over the summer.



Rubio speaks to Saudi foreign minister, condemns Houthi attacks

Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a wide-ranging call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Tuesday, discussing everything from the Houthis to the war in Sudan, according to a readout from the State Department.

Unsurprisingly, the first topic of discussion were the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the larger war in the Middle East in general as well as the two waterways on either side of the Arabian Peninsula that are vital to Saudi oil exports.

“The Secretary condemned the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist attacks on Saudi civilian and energy infrastructure,” the State Department said in a release. “The Secretary and the Foreign Minister underscored the necessity of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab Al-Mandeb.”

A Houthi attack on a building in Riyadh’s Financial District left 11 people injured on Tuesday. The Yemeni rebels did not immediately issue any statement about the attack, but late last week they issued a “warning to all investment companies, investors and capital to leave Saudi Arabia immediately and move to safe countries.”

Other areas of discussion for the two allies included stopping the war in Sudan and Hezbollah’s disarmament under the trilateral agreement between the U.S., Israel and Lebanon. The agreement has proved unsuccessful with both Hezbollah, which was not a party to the talks, and Israel refusing to budge on disarmament.

Oil tanker traffic through Strait of Hormuz continues to rise, U.S. officials say

As Brent crude continues to hover around $90, its lowest level since late August, the U.S. continues to increase the amount of oil it is bringing out from the Persian Gulf.

Despite the number of attacks on tankers attempting to pass through the strait reaching their highest level in October — and with November already on pace to exceed that number — U.S. officials insist substantial oil is getting through.

“Last week was a notable one for tankers. More than 108 million barrels of crude oil were shipped through the strait by Gulf partners with U.S. protection, the largest weekly volume to date,” U.S. Central Command spokesman Tim Hawkins said, referring to the date of the start of the conflict in February.

Since declaration of a ceasefire on April 7, more than 8,000 commercial vessels have transited the strait — about half under U.S. protection, according to a U.S. official. The official said more than 95% of ships are passing through the strait without any issue.



Iranian singer lashed for “outraging public decency” becomes “a symbol of resistance”

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi was lashed 74 times on Monday after being convicted of the crime of “outraging public decency” for performing without the head covering that is mandatory for women in the country.

Ahmadi was dealt the corporal punishment for her chosen attire during a livestreamed concert in 2024, according to her attorney, who was quoted by the reformist Iranian newspaper Emtemad on Monday. But Iranian women who spoke with CBS News on Tuesday said she was punished not for breaking the rule, but for daring to publicly defy the country’s repressive regime — defiance that has made her “a symbol of resistance.”

Ahmadi’s lawyer told Emtemad that the singer and four members of her production team presented themselves to provincial authorities in the holy city of Qom, as required after their sentences were upheld in September by a local criminal court.

Iran’s IRGC evacuates facilities in Beirut’s southern suburbs and Dahiyeh, Lebanese media says

According to Lebanese outlet Nidaa Al-Watan, the IRGC has relocated both its personnel and logistical equipment to the Bekaa Valley.

According to Lebanese outlet Nidaa Al-Watan, the IRGC has relocated both its personnel and logistical equipment to the Bekaa Valley.

IAF strikes Hezbollah site in Bekaa Valley

The Israel Air Force struck a former missile production and weapons storage facility belonging to Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, in the Janta area of Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley on Thursday, following intelligence indicating that terrorists had recently returned to the site, the IDF said.

CBS