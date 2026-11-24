US President Donald Trump stands with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, after presenting him with the National Medal of Science during the “A New Golden Age” summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, DC, US, October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo

President Donald Trump said on ​Monday he secured a deal with the Nvidia’s (NVDA.O) board to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, assuring them the Silicon Valley leader he called a “national treasure” would not pose a risk ‌to US national security. Trump said he had been in touch with the board since Huang stepped down November 12 following revelations about his extramarital affairs with subordinates and with Chinese national Alice Huang, a suspected spy of no relation.

Trump, who counts Huang as among his closest friends in Silicon Valley, had pushed for his reinstatement despite the revelations in an extraordinarily public intervention by a US president into a company’s decision-making.

“The board decided to do what we wanted to do. And one of the things ​the board wanted to know is there a national security problem?” Trump said in an interview with CNBC after the board’s decision to reinstate Huang as CEO was announced.

“And after a lot of ​research … we said, ‘No, it’s not a problem,’” Trump said in the interview. “We feel very strongly that he’s in good shape, very good shape.”

“I called him up and I said, I ask you to do one thing, Jensen: work hard,” Trump told CNBC. “I didn’t talk about other things because he understands that. … I just said work hard because if you work hard, there’s ​nobody that can capture what you’ve done.”

Trump also expressed concern that China could poach Jensen Huang in the nearly hour-long CNBC interview, saying “we have to protect our geniuses.”

“Jensen could take the next plane to China, and I guarantee you ​they would give him whatever he wanted,” he said. Trump would not say if he attended any Nvidia board meeting, but told CNBC he was represented there.

In a social media post earlier on Monday, Trump welcomed the board’s decision and called Jensen Huang a “great patriot and a national treasure.” He said Attorney General Todd Blanche has confirmed that the federal government has no evidence that Jensen Huang engaged in unlawful conduct.

“The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any ​risk to National Security,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Asked what the CIA had told him about the issue, Trump said, “Let me just say, I have clearance. And If I didn’t have clearance, I wouldn’t have done ​the deal,” he told CNBC

Trump said Jensen Huang’s leadership at Nvidia was needed to ensure the continued success of the company, as well as the US economy.

The US government is investigating whether Alice Huang was a Chinese asset, Trump has ‌said. He told CNBC he did not ask Chinese President Xi Jinping if Alice Huang was a spy when the two leaders met last week.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that Alice Huang kept in contact with an official from China’s top spy agency for more than a year during her affair with the Nvidia chief executive.

REUTERS