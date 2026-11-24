FILE -Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warns president Trump.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) warned Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang that Congress is coming for answers — whether he’s back at the top of the company or not.

Why it matters: The embattled CEO’s return to the board came as a shock to investors but sent Nvidia’s stock through the roof. Now, some lawmakers are warning that his return raises national security concerns.

“The Trump Administration’s rush to reinstate Jensen Huang underscores the need for Congress to act,” Schumer wrote Monday on X.

“Trump is putting his own financial interests and the needs of his billionaire buddies before our national security, emphasizing that he’s learned nothing from his resounding election defeat. Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump Administration, Jensen Huang, other NVIDIA executives, and anyone selling out our national security for financial gain.”

We’ll also work on a bipartisan basis to continue advancing policies that stop the flow of our most powerful technology to the Chinese military and other adversaries.”

Nvidia did not immediately respond to Axios’ requests for comment.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle slammed what he described as “Trump Deranged Dumocrats and the Fake News’ continued attempts to fabricate conflicts of interest” in a statement provided to Axios.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle slammed what he described as “Trump Deranged Dumocrats and the Fake News’ continued attempts to fabricate conflicts of interest” in a statement provided to Axios. “President Trump only acts in the best interests of the American public – which is why they overwhelmingly re-elected him to this office, despite years of lies and false accusations against him and his businesses,” Ingle added.

In an interview on CBNC, Trump said his “intervention was very important” in Huang’s reinstatement. Asked what comes next for the company given the hit to Huang’s credibility after his reported affairs, Trump predicted he’d “start off at an almost higher level,” adding, “sex sells, fellas.”

Nvidia announced Huang’s reinstatement as CEO, president and a member of the board Monday morning, less than two weeks after his resignation.

Despite saying last week that it did not intend to bring him back, the board did so anyway, amid urging from the White House.

Shortly after the announcement, Trump praised the board’s decision, calling it “correct and proper,” and saying “[t]he Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy.”

The whirlwind saga around the chipmaking behemoth was sparked by Huang’s admitted relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.

The woman, Alice Huang, was a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, a multibillion-dollar Nvidia customer that the Wall Street Journal reportedarranged to send nearly $12 billion in top chips to Chinese companies.

“This underscores that enough people believe that our economy and national security are not just dependent on one company, but on one man,” Aya Ibrahim, a senior fellow at the AI Now Institute and a former senior adviser at the State Department, emailed Axios.

“I suspect this is being driven by last week’s stock market drop and now it’s clear that Nvidia sits at the center of an enormous web of deals and investments that appear increasingly dependent on one individual.”

“From the standpoint of both democracy and healthy financial markets, no one person should wield that kind of influence. It is fundamentally corrupt.”

Huang’s resurrection also exposes the company to heightened liability and political turmoil.

Huang’s resurrection also exposes the company to heightened liability and political turmoil. He’ll have to lead the company as it faces congressional and federal investigations.

But after his exit contributed to a sharp drop in tech stocks over the last two weeks, his return sent Nvidia shares skyrocketing.

How much appetite Congress has to expand its investigations into Huang and Nvidia after the stock market rallied significantly following his return.



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