An Editorial illustration by YA LIBNAN imagines Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia. Steve Jobs came back and reinvented Apple. Nvidia’s board should give Huang the chance to do the same Ya Libnan Editorial stated on Nov 18 as it urged the Board to return him

Nvidia (NVDA) has reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive officer, reversing a decision that shook the artificial intelligence industry and sent the chipmaker’s shares plunging.

The company announced Monday, Nov. 23, that Huang would return immediately as president, CEO and a member of the board, just 11 days after his resignation.

Nvidia shares surged over 30% in morning trading following the announcement.

Last Friday, Nvidia stock went into free fall, plunging 14% as concerns over AI spending and the departure of Huang weighed on investor sentiment. The decline brought its weekly loss to 23%.

Nvidia board voted to bring Huang back after a series of meetings with him. The company said directors were satisfied with his candor and ability to lead the company.

The decision also followed discussions with senior U.S. government officials, whose input helped convince the board that Huang’s return has no national security risk.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” board chair Harvey Jones said in a statement.

Huang welcomed the decision.

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” he said.

“I can’t wait to get back to work.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has been saying he supports Jensen Huang’s return. He just posted on Truth Social that the Nvidia board “has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO.”

“The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy,” Trump said.

Jensen Huang returns as Nvidia faces federal scrutiny

Huang resigned on Nov. 12 following reports of extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman suspected by U.S. authorities of being a Chinese spy. Beijing has denied the espionage allegations.

His departure ended more than three decades of leadership at the company he co-founded in 1993.

Nvidia appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO and began searching for a permanent replacement.

As recently as Nov. 17, Jones told investors that the board did not intend to reinstate Huang.

But pressure to bring him back continued to grow.

Trump publicly supported Huang’s return, writing Sunday that rehiring him would be the best outcome for both Nvidia and the United States.

Elon Musk and several technology executives also backed a petition calling for Huang’s reinstatement.

The reversal comes as Nvidia faces questions from Washington over its compliance with restrictions on advanced AI chip exports to China.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that the administration was still seeking answers about Nvidia’s compliance practices.

“We do need answers,” Bessent said during an interview with CBS News.

Bessent said officials were examining whether potential violations reflected problems at lower levels of the company or reached senior leadership.

Despite Huang’s reinstatement, Nvidia said its independent investigation into the reported foreign intelligence effort would continue.

The company has also established a National Security and Export Control Committee and is searching for a chief compliance officer to oversee compliance across the business.

Nvidia said it would continue cooperating with government investigations.

Huang is still expected to face questions from House lawmakers in December over the possible diversion of advanced Nvidia chips to Chinese companies. He has also agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee.

YAHOO / THE STREET