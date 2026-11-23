Legendary journalist and author Bob Woodward tells Axios co-founder Mike Allen on the latest episode of “The Axios Show” that President Trump is “worse, much worse than Nixon.”

Why it matters: Woodward’s extraordinary career is studded with achievements, including reporting that helped bring down Richard Nixon.

In the new interview, Woodward spills behind-the-scenes details on his relationship with Trump, and how he thinks the Iran war and corruption allegations will impact the president’s legacy.