Legendary journalist and author Bob Woodward tells Axios co-founder Mike Allen on the latest episode of “The Axios Show” that President Trump is “worse, much worse than Nixon.”
Why it matters: Woodward’s extraordinary career is studded with achievements, including reporting that helped bring down Richard Nixon.
In the new interview, Woodward spills behind-the-scenes details on his relationship with Trump, and how he thinks the Iran war and corruption allegations will impact the president’s legacy.
- “He’s made billions of dollars himself as president,” Woodward said. “It used to be a scandal if the president was getting a free ride on somebody’s jet. … Now he gets a free jet.”
- “I think what we’ll remember and endure from the Trump presidency is the Iran War,” he added.
- One of Woodward’s oldest adages is that presidents are defined by their wars. And Trump, he said, was misguided in launching the Iran war.
- “It’s such a mistake. It’s a mistake for Trump to use that power to launch a war, which he’s launched, as I say, without provocation.”
- “President Nixon had people who were in his circle who tried to stop wars and prevent wars. In Trump’s circle now, there are all these people who are just feeding the beast.”
- What’s next: Woodward shares more about his relationship with Trump and other big moments in his career in “Secrets: A Reporter’s Memoir,” out on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
- AXIOS