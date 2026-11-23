Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” Sunday that “momentum is in our direction” in his bid for Senate majority leader.

Asked directly how much support he had within the Democratic caucus, Van Hollen said the number is “north of 15” although it’s short of the 28 votes needed to win the leadership race against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Democratic senators and senators-elect will hold a vote in December to determine the next majority leader, a dominant role in shaping the party’s agenda and its response to the Trump administration.

Van Hollen’s allies have sought to frame him as a leader who can push for change, while Schumer’s allies have argued that his leadership helped usher in historic Democratic wins across the country.

Asked whether he believes he can secure enough votes, Van Hollen said yes.

“Yes, because if you look at our caucus, you can see a huge appetite for change,” he said in the Sunday interview. “They are seeing the American people and the Democratic Party calling for change. They also want to change the way we do business in the United States Democratic caucus and the United States Senate.”

Van Hollen also said he believes the Democratic Party is “on probation” and needs to earn Americans’ trust.

“You don’t earn people’s trust by going back to business as usual,” he said.

Van Hollen said he personally believes that the filibuster, which requires that most bills in the Senate need at least 60 votes to pass, “is an anti-democratic provision.”

“But I also understand that the job of the majority leader is to work with the caucus,” he continued.

“So we should set sort of standards and criteria for at what level of obstruction by Republicans — to root out political corruption, to move forward on voting rights — at what level will we consider alternatives?” he said, listing two major policy fights for which Democrats could potentially change the rules.

One possibility, he said, is requiring a talking filibuster so that Republicans would have to show their opposition to popular proposals on the Senate floor.

Van Hollen, who has been floated as a potential presidential candidate, also confirmed on “Meet the Press” that he will not run for president, even if he loses the leadership race. Van Hollen initially said he was “kicking the tires” on a presidential run, but after jumping in the Senate leadership race, he said he was not pursuing a presidential run anymore.

“After I saw the scope of this victory, this call from the American people, my view is now we have to deliver, we have to earn people’s trust, and that would be my focus entirely,” he said. “So no, I’m not running for president in 2028.”

NBC