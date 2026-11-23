The smuggled explosives( C4 and TNT) are the same types that were used in the assassination of former PM Rafic Hariri who was assassinated in 2005 . 3 Hezbollah operatives were indicted in his murder and were sentenced for life in jail but Hezbollah refuses to hand them over

Lebanon’s army on Sunday announced the arrest of three people accused of smuggling more than 260 kilograms (573 pounds) of explosives from Syria, after a separate shipment belonging to Hezbollah was seized last month. “As a result of surveillance and monitoring operations along the northern and eastern borders, an army unit seized approximately 264 kilograms of explosives… smuggled from Syrian territory,” the army said in a statement.

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It said three suspects had been arrested and an investigation launched.

A Lebanese security source also told AFP the explosives entered Lebanon from Syria via rugged terrain and an “illegal crossing point,” adding the three arrested men were “civilian smugglers with no party affiliation”.

While the army’s statement did not mention Hezbollah, pressure has been mounting on the Iran-backed group, and a judicial source told AFP on Wednesday that five Hezbollah members had been charged with recruiting and arming others.

The five were arrested earlier this month in northern Lebanon, a predominantly Christian region far from Hezbollah’s main strongholds, the source said.

They were charged with “forming an armed group, recruiting members, equipping them and supplying them with weapons,” it added.

A Hezbollah MP on Friday slammed the decision, saying the individuals had been “arbitrarily detained.”

“This unacceptable and condemnable prosecution… constitutes a dangerous course of action,” said lawmaker Hussein al-Hajj Hassan.

“It raises serious questions about the motives and objectives behind these practices,” he added.

Hezbollah media officer Youssef al-Zein said last week only one of the five was a member of the group and had not been carrying out a “party-related mission at the time of their arrest.”

Last month, a Lebanese court charged 13 people for their alleged involvement in shipping explosives to Hezbollah, after authorities seized the half-ton cargo.

In a rare acknowledgement, the group said the vehicle and its load “belong to the resistance” against Israel and demanded that the shipment be returned.

TNT and C4

The LAF said on X that the explosives were seized on Saturday in Al Dawra-Mashari Al Qaa following surveillance of the country’s northern and eastern borders. The cache consisted of 203kg of C4 and 61kg of TNT.

The LAF said the three suspects, identified by their initials, were detained and the seized materials handed over to the authorities, with an investigation by the judiciary under way.

Separately, Syria’s General Intelligence Service, working with Internal Security Forces, seized assorted weapons prepared for smuggling into Lebanon during a security operation in the Damascus countryside, Syrian security forces said.

Syrian authorities said they were pursuing those involved to prevent the country from being used as a transit route for smuggling weapons and military equipment into Lebanon.

Al Arabiya / National