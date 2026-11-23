Hormuz fees Tehran reportedly charging fees for passing the crucial chokepoint for global oil and gas markets and attacking ships that use the Oman route

Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency said the reopening would happen under undefined “Iranian arrangements”.

Last week Iran’s FM was quoted as saying : “Our sword will always hang over the Strait of Hormuz,”

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deputy commander Major-General Mostafa Izadi says Tehran’s “enemies” are seeking to create instability by intensifying economic pressure and undermining public confidence, state news agency IRNA reports.

Two oil tankers have caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media report, with the navy saying the tankers entered a “restricted area” east of the Strait of Hormuz.



El-Sayed urges Washington to prioritise democracy in Israel-Palestine policy

Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed from Michigan, speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, said the US should apply the principles of democracy to matters related to Israel when asked why “the world’s only Jewish state” should abandon its identity.

“I just think it’s important to remember that there are also Palestinian people whose families have been in the Holy Land for generations, and those folks have been told that they are going to have a state of their own, only to watch as the Israeli state is expanding, and we are supporting it,” he said.

El-Sayed said the US “should always be putting democracy over everything else”.

“I just think it’s important for us to be clear about the principles of democracy, the principles of justice, and the principles of equal rights, peace, dignity and self-determination for Palestinians and Jewish Israelis alike. This is not opposing any one group of people,” he said.

Israeli settlers attack multiple Palestinian villages as pogroms surge

Israeli settlers attacked several Palestinian towns and villages in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, setting cars alight and spray painting racist slogans.

Al Jazeera’s Nour Odeh reports from Kafr Malek, one of the villages targeted by the pogroms.

A recap of recent developments

US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper has concluded a weeklong visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Israel, where he discussed military cooperation with regional allies.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps deputy commander has warned that the country’s “enemies” are seeking to fuel internal instability through economic pressure and efforts to undermine public confidence.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has warned that a military solution to the war on Iran could have an even more devastating impact on the region.

Yemeni government forces have reported air strikes targeting Houthi reinforcements in Taiz.

Israeli forces have killed at least four Palestinians in Gaza, including one shot dead in Jabalia.

Iran said two oil tankers caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting mines.

AL JAZEERA