FILE – Ron DeSantis dropped out in January 2024 of presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump, who would often refer to him by the nicknames “Meatball Ron” and “Ron DeSanctimonious” on the campaign trail. Trump said back then that he may consider Desantis as his running mate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is quietly working on a book, two sources tell Axios — a project likely to fuel speculation about his making another run for the White House.

Why it matters: DeSantis hasn’t publicly acknowledged the book project or disclosed what it will be about. But writing a book is often the first step toward a presidential campaign, and it could give the term-limited governor a platform to lay out his vision for the Republican Party’s future.

DeSantis’ state was a rare bright spot for Republicans in this month’s midterms, as Democrats made historic gains across the nation.

Word of DeSantis’ book comes as he’s become increasingly outspoken on a range of policy issues, particularly the economic and social impact of artificial intelligence — potentially offering clues about what the book might address.

Some DeSantis allies are highly skeptical that he’ll mount another presidential campaign after his unsuccessful 2024 bid.

DeSantis has sent mixed signals about his political future. He downplayed the prospect of another presidential bid last year and, after the midterms, questioned how much a Republican president could accomplish with Democrats controlling Congress. He also disputed a report that he was building a campaign operation.

But he hasn’t ruled out a 2028 run, saying he’ll assess the political landscape after leaving office.

DeSantis’ spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment about the book.

AXIOS