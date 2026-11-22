President Trump on Saturday said the reported hack of a crucial FBI database might have a silver lining — it could, he claimed, expose more details of what he called the “Russia Russia Russia hoax.”

Why it matters: The president remains laser-focused on many of his past grievances about the FBI, even as the public grows increasingly alarmed about the vulnerability of government infrastructure.

CNN and NBC reported Friday night that the FBI was looking into an apparent breach of the National Crime Information Center, which connects local and national law enforcement for information sharing.

That follows breaches and outages that struck the FAA, NSA and USDA, just in the last week.

Trump was asked about the FBI reports in a Fox News interview Saturday morning.

“Well we just heard about it and I will say that it’s not good, I don’t like that,” Trump said.

“But maybe we’ll learn things that we would have never learned otherwise. You had the Russia Russia Russia hoax, you had all these other hoaxes,” he added, referring to Ukraine in particular.

“Maybe we’ll learn about them. Maybe we’ll learn about the voter fraud, all the voter fraud that took place.”

“I always like to put things in a positive spin,” Trump added.

“Wouldn’t it be great to learn about Russia Russia Russia,” he said.

The president’s comments come just days after a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Asia, after which he described Putin as a “friend.”

It’s not clear who breached the FBI database, or what they might do with the data obtained.

AXIOS