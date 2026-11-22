IsraelI caretaker PM Netanyahu and President Trump are reportedly considering launching a new assault on Iran in the short term.

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President Trump told an Israeli TV network on Thursday that he is “not rushing” and could wait until 2027 to make a decision on his next move in the war with Iran. He told Fox News on Saturday that he wants a “permanent” deal with the regime.

Despite Mr. Trump’s remark, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News Israel and the U.S. are considering launching a new assault on Iran in the short term, with the Netanyahu administration concerned about how rapidly Iran is rebuilding its weapons production capacity.

Iran on Thursday rejected Mr. Trump’s accusation that it may be seeking to develop chemical or biological weapons, with the foreign ministry saying U.S. allegations “keep changing” and are following “the same fraudulent script” as the justification for the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq.

Bahrain says Iranian attack hit industrial facility

Bahrain’s interior ministry said on Saturday that Iran had attacked a civilian industrial facility, sparking a fire and causing material damage, though no injuries were reported.PRESIDENT



“As a result of the heinous Iranian aggression, a civilian industrial facility was targeted, causing a fire at the site. Civil Defence is working to bring the fire under control,” the interior ministry said on X.

“Preliminary reports indicate material damage, with no injuries reported,” it added, without specifying the site’s location.

Bahrain is host of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

A U.S. official told CBS News that Iran launched new attack attempts, but there were no impacts to U.S. forces or military assets in the region.

This latest incident marks the fourth attempted attack by Iran in Bahrain in roughly a week, a sharp escalation following a relative lull of about two months in attacks linked to Iran on U.S.-associated targets in the Gulf.

CBS