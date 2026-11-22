Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Under Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, the US has lost its hard-won measles-free status. A Reuters analysis found that preschool vaccination rates have fallen sharply since he took office.

SALT LAKE CITY – Across Utah, the measles virus found unvaccinated children.

First, in June 2025, it struck an isolated religious community that has long rejected immunization.

By January, rashes and fevers hit children hundreds of miles away. Measles infected a teenager that month at a high-school dance competition near Salt Lake City, then popped up at a nearby basketball game. The virus spread at a suburban church’s “movie night”, at Costco and Trader Joe’s stores, and at daycare centers and tanning salons, according to Utah’s health department.

Historically, US government leaders urgently mobilized disease experts to halt such outbreaks and publicly warned families to vaccinate children. Infections hit dozens or hundreds of people, at most, and outbreaks were often contained within weeks.

Now, under US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr – the nation’s leading anti-vaccine activist – some top officials in Utah and elsewhere have stopped promoting immunization and done little to check outbreaks.

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Measles infections have surged to more than 7,700 nationwide, with 13 deaths, the highest totals for both in nearly four decades. With US President Donald Trump’s support, Kennedy tells Americans to fear vaccines, contradicting decades of evidence showing their safety and effectiveness, and promotes policies reducing childhood immunization. He argues children build stronger immunity through direct exposure – by getting sick.

As a result, fewer young children have been vaccinated in the deeply Republican state of Utah since Trump and Kennedy took office in early 2025, according to state data and interviews with local health officials and medical experts.

Utah’s Republican Governor Spencer Cox is among the politicians who once championed vaccination but have since gone silent. Five years earlier, Cox pleaded with residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine and chastised conservative pundits for anti-vaccine rhetoric Cox said was “literally killing their supporters.”

But as Utah suffered one of the largest and longest-running US measles outbreaks, the governor said little on immunization amid lingering public resentment toward COVID measures, including school closures and vaccine mandates. Cox’s administration also rejected a plan crafted by a state staffer to secure federal help from infectious-disease experts, according to state officials and communications Reuters obtained through a public-records request.

Cox’s office didn’t respond to requests for comment on Utah’s measles response. The governor’s top health official told Reuters that Cox intentionally avoided giving public-health guidance during the outbreak.

“In a post-COVID environment, the broader public health system determined that medical experts are the more effective messengers,” rather than elected officials, Utah Health and Human Services Commissioner Tracy Gruber said in a statement, without elaborating.

The state’s outbreak sheds light on how federal policy and messaging shifts enabled the national resurgence of a long-dormant, life-threatening disease. To understand how measles spread rapidly in Utah and nationwide, Reuters analyzed state and local data on vaccination rates and interviewed more than 70 current and former federal, state and local health officials, medical experts and parents.

Until recently, the US was considered a model globally for immunization practices, having eradicated measles transmission in 2000. Utah’s outbreak, which has lasted for more than a year, signaled the end of that hard-won achievement, public-health officials say. On Tuesday, the Pan American Health Organization said the US had lost its measles-free status.

The US Health and Human Services Department declined Reuters’ request to interview Kennedy on the measles response. HHS spokesperson Emily Hilliard said in a statement: “Any suggestion that Secretary Kennedy caused America’s measles resurgence ignores years of declining childhood vaccination rates that began well before he took office.”

It’s shocking. The worst is probably ahead of us.

Anne Schuchat, the principal deputy director for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during Trump’s first term

National immunization rates for children entering kindergarten started dropping in 2020 as the anti-vaccine movement gained momentum during the COVID pandemic, federal data shows. Kennedy was arguably the nation’s most influential vaccine skeptic during that period after building a career, and a popular following, over decades by raising doubts about vaccine safety and efficacy. The rates continued to decline once Kennedy became the nation’s top health official.

A Reuters analysis of data from 13 states and New York City shows a more significant vaccination pullback for younger children under Kennedy’s watch in 2025 than during the pandemic and in any year since then.

The vaccination declines and the absence of federal leadership in measles outbreaks have been “particularly destructive” to Americans’ health, said Anne Schuchat, the principal deputy director for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during Trump’s first term. It would take years, she said, to reverse the public-health damage.

In a statement to Reuters, White House spokesperson Allison Schuster said Kennedy and Trump had encouraged measles vaccination and worked with states on outbreak response, without elaborating. She directed Reuters to an ABC News interview from April 2025, when the president was asked if he recommends that Americans vaccinate against measles.

“The governors are making the decisions,” Trump said. When pressed a second time, he answered: “Do I recommend it? Yes, I do. I recommend it. Do I mandate it? No.”

‘SORRY AND GOOD LUCK’

In January 2026, Utah’s state epidemiologist Dr. Leisha Nolen was working on a plan for reinforcements, according to the emails obtained by Reuters.

Measles had spread for months among members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, a fringe religious community near the Arizona border with deep suspicion of the government, including health programs. Now the threat was spreading statewide.

Fighting outbreaks had gotten tougher under Kennedy. Utah’s toddler immunization rate for seven recommended vaccines declined 2.4 percentage points in 2025 to 69.6%, the largest annual drop recorded since 2019, the Reuters analysis found. That marked a significant acceleration from 2024, when the immunization rate fell by 0.8 points.

Nolen sent a draft “Utah 2026 Measles EpiAID request” to CDC officials summarizing the state’s plans to seek emergency federal help, known as Epi-Aid. The program is designed to investigate and help respond to urgent public-health problems.

But the state never submitted a formal aid request.

Gruber, who oversees Nolen, told Reuters the state had worked closely with the CDC but decided it didn’t need Epi-Aid. Gruber and Nolen did not answer Reuters’ questions about who in the administration made that decision and why.

HHS said in a statement that federal aid was available to Utah should the state request it.

By the end of January, Nolen’s emails no longer referenced emergency federal assistance. She did ask the CDC to allow the state to keep the sole permanent federal employee working in Utah during a US government shutdown. She noted in that email that Utah was fighting its worst measles crisis in three decades.

A CDC official approved the request and empathized with her plight: “Sorry and good luck with the measles outbreak,” he said.

In the months that followed, hundreds more people in Utah were sickened with measles and dozens hospitalized. Nearly 65% of the state’s 725 cases were among unvaccinated children, according to the state health department.

CDC Director Dr. Erica Schwartz defended the agency’s measles response in an interview. She told Reuters the CDC has 250 people working to contain infections and has provided Epi-Aid and other assistance nationwide, without commenting on individual states.

Schwartz said most US outbreaks were hitting “close-knit communities” that have rejected vaccines for decades. State and local officials, she said, were best-positioned to encourage vaccination.

“The CDC can say that,” she said. “But they need to be hearing this from their trusted community leaders – the states, the local community health departments.”

While outbreaks in states including Utah, Texas and Pennsylvania originated among religious communities, including Mennonites and the Amish, they have also spread to other unvaccinated populations.

A REVERSAL IN US MEASLES RESPONSE

Trump’s first-term US health secretary, Alex Azar, minced no words during the country’s last major measles outbreak from 2018 to 2019, which hit New York state the hardest. He supported local officials who levied mandatory vaccination orders in some neighborhoods.

“Measles is not a harmless childhood illness, but a highly contagious, potentially life-threatening disease,” Azar said at the time. “All Americans would be safer and healthier if we received measles vaccines.”

Azar did not respond to comment requests.

Measles is not a harmless childhood illness, but a highly contagious, potentially life-threatening disease.

Alex Azar, Donald Trump’s first-term US health secretary

Kennedy, picked by Trump to “go wild on health,” has taken the opposite approach. He blames vaccines, without evidence, for rising rates of autism, immune disorders and other health problems. As Reuters reported in July, Trump has supported Kennedy’s search for a vaccine-autism link and his efforts to cut the number of vaccines recommended for children.

HHS spokesperson Hilliard said that Kennedy and his appointees have directed federal disease experts to work with states and have “consistently” recommended vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles. The health department did not address why these efforts are failing to curb US infection rates, which have more than doubled so far in 2026 compared to Kennedy’s first year in office.

Kennedy has occasionally said that MMR vaccination is the best way to prevent the spread of measles, as in this April 2025 social-media post after the death of an 8-year-old girl from measles in Texas.

But other Kennedy statements and actions undermine that message.

He has asserted without evidence that the measles vaccine causes severe injuries and deaths every year. He sought to remove the federal recommendation for the MMR shot last year amid the outbreak, Reuters previously reported. In August, Trump and Kennedy unveiled an executive order directing his department to work with pharmaceutical firms to break up the MMR shot into three separate jabs.

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It remains unclear whether the administration can enforce the directive. Pharmaceutical companies say the task would likely take years and upend the current childhood vaccination schedule.

Kennedy has argued medical advances have reduced diseases like measles to little more than a nuisance and that Americans would benefit more from direct exposure to the virus than from the vaccine.

“It used to be when you and I were kids, everybody got measles and measles gave you lifetime protection against measles infection. The vaccine doesn’t do that,” Kennedy told Fox News in March 2025 during the Texas outbreak. “The vaccine is effective for some people for life, but (for) many people it wanes.”

Disease experts say that most people immunized in childhood remain protected from measles in highly vaccinated communities. It’s not worth the risk, they say, to ditch inoculation against a virus that kills up to 95,000 people annually worldwide – mostly young children – and causes complications including blindness and deafness.

Salt Lake County Health Director Dorothy Adams, a 40-year veteran of the department, said Kennedy’s actions on childhood immunization “are damaging, and it trickles down.”

“People are hearing information at the highest levels of government that is causing people to question what they’ve been told by public-health officials or their providers,” Adams told Reuters. “We shouldn’t be seeing any cases of measles.”

Reuters examined vaccination data from 13 states and New York City that either published information or responded to a Reuters survey sent nationwide. It reflects completion rates for seven recommended immunizations, including the first MMR dose, in children’s preschool years.

On average across those jurisdictions, immunization rates among young children fell by 1.1 percentage points in 2025, their steepest drop in at least six years. The decline was twice as steep as the drop seen in 2020 during the pandemic.

The largest declines occurred in Colorado, with a 3.6 percentage-point drop to 71.4%, and New York City, where toddler vaccination fell 3 percentage points to 61%.

The jurisdictions where Reuters was able to obtain data are home to about 74 million people. They include Democrat-led states, such as Washington and Colorado; Republican-led states such

as Utah, North Dakota and Arkansas; and electoral battlegrounds such as Michigan and Georgia.

Only two of the states – Arkansas and New Mexico – saw an increase in vaccination rates, while Minnesota remained steady and the rest saw declines.

Five of seven jurisdictions that provided Reuters with vaccination data for 2026 have seen further declines this year. In Michigan, the rate fell from 66.5% in January to 64.5% by June.

“We are seeing right now an atmosphere of confusion, of distrust, of inaccurate information that’s coming from [Washington] DC, and it’s just not helping,” Dr. Alister Martin, New York City’s health commissioner, told Reuters.

As measles surged last year, the Trump administration cut $11 billion in state and local public-health grants. Administration officials said the funding, originally intended to fight COVID, now wasn’t needed. But local governments had used the money to address growing public-health needs including broader infectious-disease response, laboratory testing, health fairs offering free vaccines and additional community-health workers.

Thirty-one of 44 local health departments responding to a Reuters questionnaire said they’d seen federal-funding cuts totaling $67 million since January 2025. Many said they were forced to reduce vaccination programs, cut staff or freeze hiring.

Katherine Wells, health director in Lubbock, Texas, responded to the measles outbreak there. She said that people who choose not to vaccinate their kids should understand the consequences: More people will get sick – and public-health programs will need more money to stop the disease from spreading.

“You can’t have it both ways,” she said, referring to the spending cuts.

Just recently, in August and September, the CDC released $100 million to support the national measles response. HHS did not say why the agency waited more than a year to do so.

ARGUING OVER DEATHS

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Kennedy argues that severe complications from measles are rare and has challenged state reports of deaths attributed to the virus.

Texas health officials announced in February 2025 that an unvaccinated child had died of measles, the first US pediatric-measles death since 2003. Several federal health officials urged Kennedy to acknowledge the death publicly and extend condolences, according to two people involved in the discussion.

The officials implored Kennedy’s closest aide, Stefanie Spear, to convince the secretary to approve a statement. Spear told them she and Kennedy still didn’t know whether the child actually died of measles, one of the people said. HHS did not comment on the exchange.

During a televised Trump cabinet meeting that day, Kennedy dismissed the Texas outbreak as “not unusual,” prompting a backlash from medical experts. He later posted on X that his “heart goes out to the families impacted” but didn’t mention the death or recommend vaccination.

When Texas reported a second measles death in April 2025, Kennedy directly challenged the circumstances. He called Ben Edwards, a doctor he knew in West Texas – the outbreak epicenter – who was prescribing unproven treatments to measles patients. Edwards says the therapies he recommends can save lives.

Edwards told Kennedy that he believed the girl died due to improper treatment for bacterial pneumonia, the doctor said in response to Reuters questions. Kennedy would later tell Congress the girl’s family believed she didn’t die of measles but from inadequate medical care, without elaborating.

In August, Kennedy went further when Pennsylvania health officials announced the state’s first two measles-related fatalities in Lancaster County, home to a large community of Amish people, who often get vaccinated at lower rates. In a social-media post, Kennedy accused staffers for Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, of fabricating the deaths for political gain after a local coroner questioned the circumstances in one of the cases.

Kennedy asked CDC Director Schwartz not to count either death in the agency’s national tally pending a review by federal officials, Reuters reported in September. The CDC said it was reevaluating how measles deaths are counted, without explaining why. Since then, the CDC has recorded six out of 10 deaths reported by states in 2026.

Utah has avoided measles deaths so far. Disease experts say that some life-threatening complications appear months or years after infection, from bacterial pneumonia to subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), which causes a fatal nervous-system deterioration.

More commonly, the virus causes extreme light sensitivity and rapid fever spikes that can persist for a week. Even in the best scenario, “an ordinary or uncomplicated case of measles is miserable,” said Dr. Andrew Pavia at the University of Utah, who has treated severe infections in children and pregnant women. “I’ve heard patients and parents tell me: ‘No one told me that measles was going to be this bad.’”

BRINGING BACK MEASLES

In mid-February, the Uintah High School boys wrestling team returned victorious to their small hometown of Vernal in northeastern Utah. The teenagers won their sixth consecutive state championship at a crowded college arena three hours away. They also brought home measles.

“It just kind of exploded from there,” said Cyndie Mattinson, the sole infectious disease investigator for the area’s TriCounty Health Department.

She worked nonstop interviewing families of infected students and tracking down people they might have exposed to ask them to quarantine. But Mattinson was overwhelmed as five confirmed cases quickly turned into dozens.

“It’s much like fighting a wildland fire. How much resources are you going to put into it when the winds start blowing?” said Kirk Benge, director of the local health department and Mattinson’s boss.

Both said they would have welcomed the CDC’s help.

Among the Vernal students who fell ill was a high-school junior, a star athlete with three younger siblings. He had received one measles shot as a toddler, but refused the second dose needed to provide full protection because he feared needles, said his father, Daniel. Daniel asked to withhold the family’s last name to protect their privacy.

The teen started coughing, then developed a fever and a rash all over his body, telltale signs of measles.

One night, about seven days after he first fell ill, his fever spiked dangerously high. He was moaning and incoherent.

“It’s a gut check as a parent,” Daniel said. “Should I rush him to the ER? What do we do?”

The fever improved within a few hours. But by the end of his infection, their son had lost 20 pounds. He had missed three weeks of class and completed the school year online.

In March, the spread of measles prompted panic at a pediatrician’s office in Salt Lake City. An infected child had come into the clinic, exposing dozens of babies too young to be vaccinated.

Janessa and Ryan Brunt’s 4-month-old daughter was one of them. The couple was terrified when a clinic nurse called to warn them of the measles exposure.

The mother of five logged onto the state health department website to see whether other exposures to a confirmed measles case had been recorded nearby. The list included their local gas station and neighborhood grocery store. A day later, the pediatric clinic gave her infant daughter shots of immunoglobulin, an antibody treatment that can reduce risks of serious illness in those who cannot be vaccinated.

Janessa, a registered nurse, liked some aspects of Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda, such as his push to remove artificial dyes from foods. But she said she can’t support messages that discourage life-saving vaccines.

“Everybody has their freedoms,” she said. “But it’s when you don’t think of others – that’s when these protections break down.”

REUTERS