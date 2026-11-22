Longest UN Climate Summit Collapses Without Deal. Calling the defeated final proposal “dangerous,” one campaigner said that “the countries and communities fighting for climate justice are not backing down

By Sarah Mcfarlane and Peter Hobson

ANTALYA, Turkey – UN climate talks collapsed on Sunday as the European Union and others rejected a final draft deal put forward by COP31 presidents Turkey and Australia, saying it was too weak to advance the fight against global warming.

The failed talks reflect world governments’ struggle this year to muster ambitious action to ‌address the worsening consequences of climate change, as wars, economic pressures and other crises compete for their attention.

After more than two weeks of negotiations that spilled two days into overtime — making it the longest COP on record — Turkey’s conference president Murat Kurum said at the closing plenary that he could see there was no agreement and confirmed he would not advance any new text.

“There is nothing to do, we did all that we could,” he said. “There will be no new text from now on.”

He later left the stage in the midst of speeches being delivered by country representatives.Australia’s COP31 President of Negotiations, Chris Bowen, called the outcome “very disappointing” and said disagreements over fuels and climate finance were the dealbreakers.

The last time UN climate talks failed to get a deal adopted by all was in Copenhagen in 2009.

Ireland’s environment minister Darragh O’Brien said the European Union could not support the proposed deal in part because it made no mention of the fossil fuels that scientists say drive global warming.

“It is unconscionable that we would have a climate act that makes no reference to fossil fuel, no reference to transitioning away from fossil fuels,” he said.

Saudi Arabia and other big oil producer countries had lobbied hard to keep their mention out of the text, according to observers at the summit.

Panama also said it could not support the text because it failed to address the scale and urgency of the climate crisis.

This year’s COP is the first since the UN’s environmental body in October confirmed the rise in global temperature was set to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), a threshold countries agreed at Paris climate talks over a decade ago to try not to exceed, and beyond which extreme weather impacts intensify.

Belgium’s Climate Minister Jean-Luc Crucke said the failure of the deal was a difficult outcome, but appropriate.

“It’s not the end of multilateralism, but there has to be courage to say no,” he said.

While ‌a blow to efforts to ratchet up international action, the failure to agree a political declaration in Antalya does not erase the obligations agreed by previous UN conferences or remove the technical and legal frameworks governing multilateral action against climate change.

PRESSURE FROM SAUDI ARABIA AND OTHER OIL PRODUCERS

The failed deal had acknowledged the planet’s projected temperature overshoot and called for faster development of carbon-removal technologies to eventually reverse it.

That was a big ask from oil-producing countries.

While scientists say removing carbon from the atmosphere — when paired with steep emissions cuts — is vital to avoiding the worst impacts of climate change, critics of the proposed deal said they worried the carbon removal language would be used as a license to keep pumping oil.

A representative for the Saudi delegation, which supported the deal’s mention of carbon removal, told the summit at the closing plenary that he was surprised at the resistance to technology, which he said offered a concrete solution.

Developing countries had also criticized the deal for not providing sufficient new climate finance to help them adapt to a warming planet. The deal had called for a tripling of such finance, but did not specify from what baseline.

The failed deal had also included a goal put forward by Turkey to expand electricity’s share of total final world energy consumption to 35% by 2035, from around 23% now.

Proponents of that pledge said it could cut greenhouse gas emissions by speeding the transition away from fuel-powered cars, furnaces, and other equipment. But critics said it could force more costs onto poor nations without providing a clear path away from fossil fuels.

The COP process is the main vehicle through which countries coordinate their efforts to curb global warming. Its annual meeting provides an opportunity for nations to signal they are willing to work together to find solutions and help finance the problems rising temperatures cause.

(Reuters)