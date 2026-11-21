PHOTO- A youth strike rally is taking place at University of Birmingham and the city centre today November 20,2026

A fresh wave of student protests took place across Europe Friday, inspired by demonstrations that have rocked France for weeks. Their demands range from more funding for education to climate justice and even ending conscription. Further youth protests are set to take place across the continent over the weekend.

Protesters rallied across Europe Friday to vent their anger over issues from high living costs to military spending and the climate crisis, ramping up pressure on political leaders they accuse of ignoring the concerns of young people.

Demonstrators hit the streets in cities from Italy to Germany, Austria and Britain, many waving signs emblazoned with “fight for our future”, setting off flares and burning cardboard models of tanks.

The rallies, coordinated by a youth-led coalition of over 50 groups, are fuelled by grievances that vary from place to place, including Israel‘s war in Gaza, high rents and deteriorating learning conditions at schools and universities.

But a common theme runs through them — a sense that governments across the continent are too busy with geopolitical crises and helping big business and not investing enough in the well-being of younger generations.

Olivia Ferrario, an 18-year-old high school student at a protest in the Italian city of Milan, told AFP that young people were displaying their “dynamism and determination” by taking to the streets.

“If the government does not listen to us, we cannot remain silent,” she said at the demonstration that attracted tens of thousands of protesters.

Police are deploying in large numbers due to fears of a repeat of the street violence that has marred recent major protests in France and other countries.

‘Lost so much hope’

In Berlin, about 1,000 university students and school pupils protested over concerns including Germany’s rapid rearmament, which has fuelled fears of a return to compulsory military service.

“I simply think it’s indefensible… to force someone to learn how to fight and kill, and then send them to war,” Helena Kossatz, 18, who finished high school last year, told AFP.

While Europe seeks to rearm in the face of a hostile Russia, organisers of the continent-wide protests say funds allocated to rearmament should be spent on education, youth policies and housing.

Several hundred protesters, some in school uniform, gathered at demonstrations in London outside parliament and in nearby Trafalgar Square, waving placards that said “save higher education” and “Fight for our futures not their wars”.

“I’ve lost so much hope,” Eliz, who had taken the day off from college and gave only on

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Young people across Europe stage mass ‘fight for our future’ protests

A fresh wave of student protests took place across Europe Friday, inspired by demonstrations that have rocked France for weeks. Their demands range from more funding for education to climate justice and even ending conscription. Further youth protests are set to take place across the continent over the weekend.

Issued on: 20/11/2026 – 08:57Modified: 20/11/2026 – 20:16

3 min Reading timeShare

By:

FRANCE 24

Video by:

Seema GUPTA

Cover image: Students march during a demonstration calling for better school conditions in Paris on November 17, 2026. © Aurelien Morissard, AP

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Protesters rallied across Europe Friday to vent their anger over issues from high living costs to military spending and the climate crisis, ramping up pressure on political leaders they accuse of ignoring the concerns of young people.

Demonstrators hit the streets in cities from Italy to Germany, Austria and Britain, many waving signs emblazoned with “fight for our future”, setting off flares and burning cardboard models of tanks.

The rallies, coordinated by a youth-led coalition of over 50 groups, are fuelled by grievances that vary from place to place, including Israel‘s war in Gaza, high rents and deteriorating learning conditions at schools and universities.

READ MORESpain’s general strike puts housing crisis at centre of upcoming elections

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But a common theme runs through them — a sense that governments across the continent are too busy with geopolitical crises and helping big business and not investing enough in the well-being of younger generations.

Olivia Ferrario, an 18-year-old high school student at a protest in the Italian city of Milan, told AFP that young people were displaying their “dynamism and determination” by taking to the streets.

“If the government does not listen to us, we cannot remain silent,” she said at the demonstration that attracted tens of thousands of protesters.

Police are deploying in large numbers due to fears of a repeat of the street violence that has marred recent major protests in France and other countries.

‘Lost so much hope’

In Berlin, about 1,000 university students and school pupils protested over concerns including Germany’s rapid rearmament, which has fuelled fears of a return to compulsory military service.

“I simply think it’s indefensible… to force someone to learn how to fight and kill, and then send them to war,” Helena Kossatz, 18, who finished high school last year, told AFP.

While Europe seeks to rearm in the face of a hostile Russia, organisers of the continent-wide protests say funds allocated to rearmament should be spent on education, youth policies and housing.

Several hundred protesters, some in school uniform, gathered at demonstrations in London outside parliament and in nearby Trafalgar Square, waving placards that said “save higher education” and “Fight for our futures not their wars”.

“I’ve lost so much hope,” Eliz, who had taken the day off from college and gave only one name, told AFP.

READ MORE‘Gen Z’ demonstrations across Germany demand more education funding

The 18-year-old said she was unsure whether she would go to university, “because of money. Because most jobs are getting taken over by AI. Everyone’s just kind of more depressed”.

There were scuffles between groups of right-wing and anti-fascist demonstrators, and AFP saw a handful of arrests.

Chants of “Palestine will live forever” rang out at the London protests, and Palestinian flags were on display at several of the demonstrations across Europe.

In Rome, high school students marched behind a banner that read: “We will take freedom if no one gives it to us — against the government, the war and the high cost of living.”

There were scuffles in the Italian capital, with some protesters throwing bottles and smoke bombs at police.

‘Dreadful’ schools

Demonstrators called for more funding for education and railed against increased military spending during protests in the Spanish capital Madrid.

Gabriela Gimeno Serrano, a 16-year-old high school student, said there were 33 students in her class with just one teacher.

“Classrooms are very small, the facilities are in an absolutely dreadful state,” she told AFP, adding some schools were even plagued by rats and cockroaches.

Protests are set to extend into the weekend, with trade unions and housing associations calling for further demonstrations.

The protests come around the anniversary of the Yellow Vests movement in France, which rattled President Emmanuel Macron in 2018 and 2019. Demonstrations are planned there on Saturday.

The protests in European countries have in part been inspired by recent demonstrations in France, which have sometimes turned violent.

Those began when students demonstrated at high schools in mid-September to demand better learning conditions, fuelling a nationwide campaign against soaring prices, inadequate public services and police brutality.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)