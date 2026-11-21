This screen grab taken from video footage released by Ansarullah Media Centre on November 20, 2026, shows what Yemen’s Houthis say is the aftermath of a Saudi airstrike on a power station in the Red Sea coastal city of Mocha in Taiz province. © Ansurallah media centre, AFP

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched strikes on Riyadh on Saturday after Saudi-led coalition air raids on Yemen, escalating a months-long surge in cross-border attacks.

Yemen‘s Houthis launched strikes on the Saudi capital Riyadh on Saturday, after vowing reprisals for a “special operation” by the Saudi-led coalition fighting them.

Saudi Arabia has been battling a surge in attacks since fighting reignited in neighboring Yemen’s civil war this summer, where Riyadh backs the internationally recognized government against the Houthis.

A journalist reported hearing two explosions shortly after authorities issued an alert, later lifted, saying the city was “under a hostile aerial threat”.

The coalition later said it had “intercepted and destroyed” three Houthi ballistic missiles headed for the capital.

The Iran-backed Houthis said on X that they were striking targets across Saudi Arabia, including in Riyadh.

The strikes came after the Houthis vowed revenge for the coalition’s attack on the Red Sea port city of Hodeida and other targets on Friday.

The “special operation” hit smuggling and weapons-transporting operations in Hodeida, the coalition said.

It also involved attacks on Sanaa, Saada and Taiz governorates, marking an uptick in violence after months of hostilities.

The Houthis had vowed to hit the Saudi city of Jeddah and other Red Sea ports if Hodeida was attacked, while warning airlines that Saudi airspace was “unsafe”. The group also threatened Riyadh’s financial district and a power station in Al-Shuqaiq.

‘Special operation’

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said its forces had “targeted operational capabilities at Hodeida port that were used in smuggling operations and the transport of weapons and ballistic missiles”.

The coalition also hit “military targets” in Sanaa, including missile and drone facilities and a supply depot, he said on X.

The Houthis claim coalition strikes had killed 41 people in the previous 24 hours. Yemen’s Saudi-backed armed forces said dozens of airstrikes and drone attacks, as well as hundreds of artillery attacks, killed or wounded 193 Houthi fighters.

These figures were impossible to verify independently.

Two ballistic missiles were intercepted over the Jizan region near the Yemen border, the coalition spokesman said, with debris falling in Al-Shuqaiq.

The Houthi military spokesman said the group had targeted Al-Shuqaiq power station and Jizan port with “accurate and direct” strikes that caused “extensive damage”.

Images of a damaged power station in Mocha after a coalition air raid were broadcast by the Houthis’ Al-Masirah television.

The coalition strikes came after a Houthi attack struck a tower in Riyadh’s financial district, the latest high-profile blow against the world’s top oil exporter.

Witnesses said that Riyadh’s tallest skyscraper, housing Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, was damaged.

‘Military target’

After the coalition warned civilians to evacuate Hodeida port, the Houthis responded by threatening to hit Jeddah and other ports on the Saudi Red Sea coast.

The Houthis’ Humanitarian Operations Coordination Centre sent emails to shipping companies and other bodies using Jeddah port, warning them to evacuate.

The group warned “all airlines that Saudi airspace is unsafe, as it will be the theatre of our operations in the coming hours, except for the holy airspace over Mecca and Medina”.

They also told people to avoid Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, whose offices were evacuated weeks ago, calling it a “military target”.

The two sides have exchanged attacks since a four-year truce in Yemen’s civil war collapsed in July.

Early on Friday, the Houthis accused the Saudis of striking a civilian boat, killing 19 people.

Yemen’s Saudi-backed government forces withdrew from areas near the Red Sea’s Bab al-Mandab strait this month, ceding territory to the Houthis, who launched a sweeping offensive in September.

The group has now advanced close to Aden, the interim capital of the internationally recognised government which fled the Houthis’ takeover of Sanaa in 2014.

The coalition intervened against the Houthis in early 2015, in a conflict that left hundreds of thousands dead and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The United Nations expressed concern on Friday over the ongoing attacks.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)