Mexico’s military announced Saturday that it had captured a drug kingpin on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted List. Violence broke out in the state of Sinaloa afterwards, rattling civilians.

Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, also known as “El Chapo Isidro,” is allegedly the leader of the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organization, which the FBI described as a “heavily armed, major drug-trafficking organization” based in Sinaloa.

The cartel is allegedly responsible for the possession, distribution and importation of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana into the U.S., according to the FBI, and has controlled drug production, transportation and distribution throughout Mexico.

Mexico’s military announced Saturday that it had captured a drug kingpin on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted List. Violence broke out in the state of Sinaloa afterwards, rattling civilians. Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, also known as “El Chapo Isidro,” is allegedly the leader of the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organization, which the FBI described as a “heavily armed, major drug-trafficking organization” based in Sinaloa.

Meza-Flores, his second-in-command “Germán” and cartel financial operator “José N” were all taken into custody during a raid in Sinaloa on Friday night, the Mexican National Defense Secretariat said on X.

Elite military agents were able to find the targets and then arrive surreptitiously in the area, the Mexican National Defense Secretariat said. The agents set perimeters around a residence to prevent Meza-Flores from escaping, while also defending the area from reinforcements who could have interrupted the operation.

The arresting agents were attacked with gunfire and explosives, the Mexican National Defense Secretariat said. Seven attackers were killed during the operation. The agents entered the house and captured Meza-Flores, his two lieutenants, and five other suspected criminals. They also recovered drugs, cash, 10 firearms, a grenade launcher and other ammunition and weapons.

Meza-Flores and his lieutenants were flown to Mexico City and placed in custody of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime. The other five arrestees were taken into custody in Sinaloa, the Mexican National Defense Secretariat said. One of those arrested is a first cousin of Meza-Flores and a logistics operator for the cartel.

Video shared by authorities shows heavily armed men in camouflage marching a man who appeared to be Meza-Flores through a dimly lit house and putting him in the back of a truck.

The Mexican government said in an early Saturday report that intelligence from the Trump administration helped authorities capture him, but provided few details about how the two countries coordinated. U.S. ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson said on Xthat “strategic intelligence sharing” between the U.S. and Mexico “helped make this operation possible.”

Videos and photos from the city of Guasave, Sinaloa, where Meza-Flores was captured, show screaming civilians fleeing gunfire at a baseball game, as well as burnt cars. The Mexican National Defense Secretariat said that four members of the Mexican Army’s regular infantry forces “traveling to reinforce security” in the town have been killed.

Meza-Flores was indicted in 2012, then again in 2019. He faces multiple counts of drug-trafficking violations and the use and possession of a firearm. The FBI has described him as armed and dangerous. U.S. authorities had previously offered a reward of up to $5 million for information that led to Meza-Flores’ arrest.

The high-profile capture comes as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum faces pressure from President Trump to crack down on cartels. Sheinbaum has gone after illegal groups more aggressively than her predecessors, and homicides have dipped significantly in her two years in office.

The government has knocked out several cartel kingpins. Chief among them was Mexico’s most powerful cartel leader, known as “El Mencho,” who was killed in February. Similar to the capture of Meza Flores, the dramatic operation resulted in a burst of violence and burning cars.

Mexican Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch wrote in a post on X Saturday morning that armed forces would remain deployed in the state of Sinaloa to protect civilians.

“These detentions are an important step in pacifying Sinaloa,” he said.

CBS/ AP