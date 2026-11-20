Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and others stand for a photo at the summit of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” group of pro-Ukrainian countries on Thursday in Berlin. Photo: Hannah McKay/Pool/Getty Images

On his way back from China Thursday aboard Air Force One, President Trump called in to a meeting his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were holding in Berlin with a group of European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Putin wants to end the war, he wants the deal done, he is getting tired of this,” Trump said, according to people in the room.

Why it matters: Instead of turning his historic trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin into a modern-day Yalta Conference, as some European and Ukrainian officials feared, Trump tried to use it to propel his push for peace in Europe.

Trump met Putin Thursday on the sidelines of the summit in Shenzhen. Their meeting wasn’t originally on the schedule, but Trump wanted to discuss diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine directly with the Russian president, a U.S. official said.