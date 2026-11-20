By Vlad Green , Opinion

Editorial illustration – Putin came to Shenzhen to show he still stood shoulder to shoulder with Xi. The world saw Xi reserve his warmest welcome for Trump. Putin should take the rebuff in Shenzhen for what it was: a warning that even Beijing’s patience with his war on Ukraine may be wearing thin

Vladimir Putin went to Shenzhen to show that Russia still stood shoulder to shoulder with China and the United States. Instead, the world watched Xi Jinping reserve his warmest welcome for Donald Trump. The humiliation for Putin was that the difference in treatment came from Beijing, the capital Moscow has counted on to show it can withstand Western pressure over its war on Ukraine.

Xi went to the airport to greet Trump himself. Senior Chinese official Cai Qi received Putin. Xi stood alongside Trump for the official photographs, and at the opening banquet Putin was seated too far from either leader to speak with them over dinner, according to his own foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov. For a president who came to Shenzhen to project equality with Xi and Trump, that was a public rebuff.

Putin still got the three-way meeting and held separate talks with both leaders. Xi rarely greets foreign visitors at the airport, and France 24 reported that he may have been returning a courtesy Trump had extended to him. Whatever Xi’s intentions, the images reached a global audience. Putin wanted Shenzhen to show how much he mattered to Beijing. It showed how easily Beijing could give Washington the attention Moscow wanted for itself.

There is good reason to read that rebuff in light of growing frustration in Beijing. Jeff Hawn, a Russia specialist at the London School of Economics, told France 24 that Moscow’s recent ceasefire proposal left little room for compromise and that this was irritating China, whose priority is economic growth. The seating chart offers no window into Xi’s private thinking. But Putin would be foolish to assume that a close relationship with China buys him endless patience for a war he chose to start and has done so little to end.

The test now is whether Xi will turn that frustration into pressure. The three leaders issued a peace declaration that omitted Russia’s war on Ukraine altogether, even though Ukraine came up in Putin’s separate meetings with Xi and Trump. Xi should use his access to Putin to press for a ceasefire that Kyiv can accept and independent monitors can verify. Trump, who spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders after the summit, should insist that Ukraine be at the table from the start. A durable agreement must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty, provide credible security guarantees and open the way to Russian withdrawal.

Putin can afford to spend a banquet out of earshot of Xi and Trump. Ukrainians are the ones who pay for every day he refuses to end the war. He should take the rebuff in Shenzhen seriously, order Russian forces to stop attacking and negotiate directly with Ukraine. It is time for Putin to get the message.