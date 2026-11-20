Editorial illustration – When private access to public officials comes with a $50,000 price tag, whose voice gets heard?

By: Vlad Green , Opinion

What would make a company pay for a ticket to a gala that costs $50,000? At President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, the offer included a stay at the property and a seat at a private roundtable. The event advertised FBI Director Kash Patel and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin as honored guests. Corporate sponsorship packages went as high as $1 million, and the prospectus advertised perks including private briefings and speaking time. CNBC’s report

Patel attended the gala the night before a House hearing on national security. The next day, his deputy testified in his place. Congress should ask why the FBI director missed the hearing. It should also ask why private access to senior law enforcement officials was used to sell tickets and sponsorships at a business owned by the president.

Consider Motorola Solutions, the gala’s top named sponsor. According to CNBC’s analysis of federal records, the company had about $237 million in net contract obligations from the Justice and Homeland Security departments in fiscal 2026. CNBC reported that it found no evidence linking sponsorships to contract decisions. The offer itself still deserves scrutiny. A company with substantial government business has every reason to value an opportunity to make its case privately to the people who run those agencies. That conversation can help a company get its next call returned. Access is already something of value.

The FBI said the gala received ethics approval and honored fallen officers and their families. Those families deserve our support. Their cause is worthy enough to stand on its own. Why should a fundraiser held in their honor advertise private access to senior officials to people who can afford to pay?

Congress should obtain the sponsorship agreements, the ethics approval and the records of any private meetings. The public deserves to know who bought the packages, which officials took part in the briefings, how much money went to the charity and what Mar-a-Lago was paid. The White House should explain what role, if any, it played in arranging the officials’ participation.

We have the same problem when big money buys political access through campaign fundraising. The people who can write the largest checks get a chance to make their case in person. The rest of the country is left wondering whether anyone will return their call.

That is why I call charging for access a form of corruption. Public officials work for all of us. A private audience with them should never be advertised as a perk for those who can pay.