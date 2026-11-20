Photo- Dario and Daniela Amodei arrive at Nasdaq ahead of debut

Anthropic’s historic IPO — the largest in U.S. history — delivered a big win for the company and its investors. But it failed at another task: reviving animal spirits in the AI trade.

The Nasdaq Composite closed down 2.25% amid a broader market pullback with the S&P 500 declining 2% to 7,175.

It wasn’t supposed to play out this way.

Investors had been looking forward to the Anthropic IPO as a “clearing event” — reviving the tech sector after months of choppy trading, the Nvidia

espionage scandal, and growing concerns that AI chip sales to Asia are likely to slump as Washington cracks down on potential violations of export controls.

Some of those worries resurfaced Thursday as a short seller, Hunterbrook Media, alleged in a report that firmware sold by chipmaker AMD

had turned up in U.S.-blacklisted companies. AMD stock closed down more than 7%. The chipmaker told CNBC it complies with U.S. law.

Adding to the worries, the House Foreign Affairs Committee released documents showing that a subagency of the Commerce Department approved the sale of more than 879,000 AI chips to Chinese companies. That also raised the prospect of an Asia sales slowdown under stricter export controls.

Many investors and analysts continue to express confidence in the AI trade, noting that Anthropic’s successful market debut — the stock closed up 17% from its IPO price and raised more than $81 billion — bodes well for capital spending across tech.

But investors acknowledged that this is a high-tension moment and said it’s time to be more strategic about the trade.

Dan Niles, founder of Niles Investment Management, described himself as a “circumspect bull,” making the comparison to market conditions in 2022 when the big indices tanked in the back half of the year.

“You could have still made money that year. You just needed to have the right combination of longs and shorts,” he said.

Part of the challenge, Niles said, has been a price war between the two cutting-edge frontier labs, Anthropic and OpenAI. That has posed a threat to the overall revenue and profit potential of AI and the capex going into it. Fierce competition on price is producing collective losses between the two top companies, he notes.

“The combined revenue growth for OpenAI plus Anthropic went from growing 75% sequentially in Q2 to 48% in Q3,” he told CNBC. “The combined losses went from $7.9 billion to about $8.4 billion from Q2 to Q3.”

While uncertainty is high now, some resolution may be on the horizon if a greater degree of commercial and regulatory clarity emerges over the next few months.

Trading experts also told CNBC that the tech sector’s troubles Thursday were a more serious matter than Anthropic simply siphoning capital from other parts of the market.

“There’s a reset of AI in general,” said JJ Kinahan, senior vice president at Cboe Global Markets

.

Investors for years have profited in tech by buying the dip, he said, but “there’s been an attitude change that [you] can’t buy things blindly and they’ll all go up.” Nvidia’s ongoing declines have shaken confidence in the buy-the-dip strategy, he said.

Anthropic’s next few trading days will be a key gauge of the market’s strength. Friday will be a “wild card,” Kinahan said. It could be a “final flush out” for the market, or a bounce that leaves the market in “no man’s land” while volatility remains elevated.

A better gauge may be Monday, when options on Anthropic start trading, providing insight into whether retail investors will back the company in force — providing more of a vote of confidence in the AI trade.

“If people think we’re going up [on Anthropic] they’ll buy stock, but retail particularly will just buy calls,” he said. “There’s a bigger test coming Monday.”

For now, investors continue to sell AI-related stocks.

Neoclouds, the generally highly indebted AI-dedicated computing providers at the outer edges of the AI trade, were down substantially Thursday, with CoreWeave closing down more than 6%.

Hyperscalers such as Alphabet and Amazon.com

viewed as relatively defensive AI bets, also finished lower.

One bright spot: Cybersecurity stocks continued to rally, with Palo Alto Network and CrowdStrike

both closing up. AI is finding security holes across software infrastructure, creating a scramble to patch the vulnerabilities before hackers can exploit them.

CNBC