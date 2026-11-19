Senator Chris Van Hollen is right . If your company depends on taxpayer-funded contracts, you should never be allowed to use your personal fortune to help elect the people who can steer more public business your way

By : Ya Libnan, Opinion

Federal rules already bar contractors themselves from making political contributions, while allowing their officers and shareholders to spend from personal funds. Van Hollen and Representative Robert Garcia want to extend the ban to executives, major shareholders and affiliated corporations. Congress should pass their Close the Campaign Cash-for-Contracts Loophole Act. Public contracts should go to whoever offers taxpayers the best value. vanhollen.senate.gov

But the problem reaches far beyond government contractors. Any individual or organization that can pour enough money into a race to make a candidate depend on it can gain influence that ordinary voters can never match. And the pressure lasts long after Election Day. The same donor who helped put an official in office can finance a challenger the next time around.

When campaign money is used to buy a favor, we should call it what it is. And when the rules allow a handful of donors to make elected officials financially dependent on them, Congress should treat that dependence as a form of political corruption and change the rules that allow it.

The same principle should apply to donors on both sides of the aisle. Require timely disclosure of who funds major election spending, including money routed through outside groups. Expand small-donor matching so candidates can run competitive campaigns by earning the support of more voters. And enforce the rules when political money is exchanged for official favors.

A citizen should never have to wonder whether a representative will listen because they can afford to give. The people who send you to Washington are the people you owe.