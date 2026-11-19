US Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks with members of the media before heading into the Senate Chamber for a vote at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, November 9, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

WASHINGTON- US President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure Senate confirmation of as many conservative judges as possible before Democrats ‌take control of the chamber suffered a setback on Wednesday after a Republican senator blocked one of his nominees from advancing.

Outgoing Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas withheld support for US Department of Justice official T. Elliot Gaiser to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a hearing on Wednesday where it could take up his nomination to be a federal judge in Dallas.

Cornyn’s decision not to return a so-called blue slip backing Gaiser marked the latest instance of a Republican senator not supporting a White House-backed judicial nominee in their home state during the lame-duck session before Democrats take control of the Senate on January 3.

“He’s not from Texas,” Cornyn told Reuters. “He has no trial experience, and the White House was trying to jam him down our throat without adequate vetting for a lifetime job.”

A White House official in a statement said it expects all of Trump’s judicial nominees to be confirmed by year’s end.

Senators traditionally help choose nominees for vacancies on federal courts in their states. By Senate custom, they can effectively veto trial court nominees they oppose in their states by refusing to return a blue slip, a form used to signal support.

Trump nominated Gaiser, 37, to a seat on the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas after the election.

The former Ohio solicitor general previously clerked for conservative US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and currently heads the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, a key unit that has ‌frequently signed off on the legality of his administration’s actions.

Cornyn, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who lost a primary to a Trump-backed challenger, during Wednesday’s hearing expressed support for Trump’s decision to separately nominate Texas Supreme Court Justice James Sullivan to serve as a federal judge after he was defeated by a Democrat in the recent election.

But Cornyn has been pushing for the White House to pick someone else for the seat Gaiser was nominated to fill, recommending instead former federal prosecutor Steve Fahey of Texas.

And the White House now seems to be showing some interest in that,” Cornyn said in an interview.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who supports Gaiser, in a statement warned that the White House has indicated that it would be “impossible for a brand-new nominee to complete the FBI background check fast enough to be confirmed.”

“If the Senate Judiciary Committee does not move Gaiser forward, the people of Texas will pay the price because it will effectively give the judicial seat to the Democrats, who will keep it vacant in perpetuity,” Cruz said.

Two of Trump’s other judicial nominees similarly ran into resistance from Republican senators in their home states after the midterm elections.

The White House on November 10 rescinded US District Judge Lee Rudofsky’s nomination to the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals and nominated Arkansas Supreme Court Justice J. Cody Hiland in his place following opposition from Arkansas’ Republican senator. Hiland appeared at Wednesday’s hearing with six other nominees.

REUTERS