China is intensifying efforts to control the entire drug supply chain, putting the U.S. at risk of being cut off from future lifesaving treatments, the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology warns in a new analysis out Thursday.
Why it matters: Western drug giants have invested huge sums in Chinese biotechs to boost their product pipelines. But sharing capital and expertise could give Beijing more control over critical pharmaceutical technologies.
- Concerns about the U.S. getting boxed out have intensified after the Chinese government proposed new restrictions last month on the export of certain technologies, including cell and gene therapy platforms.
Western drug giants are increasingly entering into licensing agreements with Chinese firms that redirect U.S. capital away from U.S. innovation and toward the Chinese pharmaceutical industry, the commission found in its analysis of 57 deals from the beginning of 2023 through last month.
- The deals are being made earlier in the drug discovery process, allowing the Chinese partners to gain not just capital but know-how in developing and commercializing treatments.
- This kind of knowledge transfer in automobiles, semiconductors and industrial chemicals gave Chinese industry a competitive edge and leverage to control global markets for the products, according to the commission, which was established by Congress to examine how emerging biotech intersects with national security.
- “The end game is the same for the [Chinese Communist Party] in the pharmaceutical industry,” the commission warns, saying the goal is increased U.S. dependence on Chinese innovation and enrichment of the Chinese pharmaceutical industry.
- Drugmakers including AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer have been drawn by China’s surge of investment in the life sciences and the promise of faster clinical trials and product approvals.
- Typically a Chinese biotechnology company sells the license to develop or commercialize a treatment it developed to a multinational pharmaceutical company.
- The Western companies see the arrangements as a way to outsource the burden of drug discovery and verify early results. But the commission found that the deals are increasingly based on preclinical data and that upfront payments are coming earlier in the R&D cycle.
- The commission says this can result in a “flywheel effect” that sees royalties and equity in joint ventures flow back to China, fueling new research and infrastructure and attracting global talent.
- “The CCP seeks dominance in biotechnology as a source of economic power and geopolitical advantage, and Beijing has spent decades pursuing a deliberate strategy to achieve that at all levels of the value chain,” said commission executive director Caitlin Frazer.
- “U.S.-China pharma deals are starting to favor the Chinese startups, which risks eroding biotech R&D in the U.S. This trend should be alarming for policymakers.”
- Threat level: The concern is what happens if China scales up and corners a market, establishing a stranglehold on supplies of key products and ingredients.
- That’s especially critical in pharma. While a chip shortage may result in delays replacing a car or phone, a drug shortage delays treatments for controlling seizures, treating infections or managing severe pain, Brookings Institution senior fellow Marta Wosińska has noted.
- In a report last year to Congress, the commission posed a hypothetical scenario in which Beijing withheld a breakthrough treatment from American patients in the event of a conflict in Taiwan.
- Last month, the Trump administration proposed subjecting certain deals with Chinese life sciences companies to new screening requirements or prohibiting them altogether.
- The administration cited the risk of “outbound investments” being used to create biological weapons or brain-computer interfaces for surveillance, or to make U.S. supply chains overly dependent on a country.
- Cash-based deals that bring royalties and milestone payments are still permitted, but equity investments in Chinese firms would be prohibited and certain joint ventures could also be targeted, per a Sidley analysis.
- The commission, in its new analysis, calls the proposal “a prudent step to curtail China’s biotechnology ambitions” but adds policymakers “must act now to empower the United States to out-innovate strategic competitors before it’s too late.”
- Pharma and biotech interests have been pressing Congress and the administration to take steps to update and streamline U.S. drug development, improve patient access to clinical trials and pass stronger patent protections.
- Whether this week’s meetings between President Trump and China’s Xi Jinping yield new agreements on strategic technologies like biotech or lead to tighter export controls.
- AXIOS