China is intensifying efforts to control the entire drug supply chain, putting the U.S. at risk of being cut off from future lifesaving treatments, the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology warns in a new analysis out Thursday.

Why it matters: Western drug giants have invested huge sums in Chinese biotechs to boost their product pipelines. But sharing capital and expertise could give Beijing more control over critical pharmaceutical technologies.

Concerns about the U.S. getting boxed out have intensified after the Chinese government proposed new restrictions last month on the export of certain technologies, including cell and gene therapy platforms.

Western drug giants are increasingly entering into licensing agreements with Chinese firms that redirect U.S. capital away from U.S. innovation and toward the Chinese pharmaceutical industry, the commission found in its analysis of 57 deals from the beginning of 2023 through last month.