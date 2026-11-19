Summary

Reports of clashes between Ethiopian and Eritrean armies raise fears of war

Ethiopia and Eritrea fought border war from 1998 to 2000 that killed tens of thousands

Relations have soured over Ethiopia’s push for sea access

Ethiopia and Eritrea have amassed forces along their shared border, conflict monitors and people tied to militias in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region said, fuelling fears of outright war between the historical rivals.

The build-up along the border has brought the two armies within striking distance of ‌each other, according to the conflict monitors ACLED and International Crisis Group, a person close to a pro-Ethiopian government militia in Tigray and another person close to anti-government rebels there.

Reuters could not independently confirm reports of skirmishes between Ethiopian and Eritrean forces along the border. ACLED and the person close to the rebels said the two sides had clashed in recent days, which would be their first direct armed exchanges in over a month, but the person close to the pro-Ethiopian government militia disputed this.

Reached for comment, Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel decried “propaganda” from Ethiopia’s ruling party about developments near the border but did not directly address reports about military build-ups or clashes.

Spokespeople for the Ethiopian government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Diplomats and experts have warned of possible conflict between Ethiopia and Eritrea since fighting broke out in September between Ethiopia’s federal government and rebels in Tigray, which borders Eritrea.

FEARS OF WIDER WAR IN THE HORN OF AFRICA

Witnesses and Ethiopia’s government said Eritrean forces crossed into Tigray in early October in support of the rebels. ACLED reported at the time that drone strikes it believed were carried out by Ethiopia’s military had targeted the Eritrean troops. Ethiopia has not commented on the strikes.

Eritrea has denied any incursion into Ethiopia and accused Addis Ababa of seeking a pretext to invade its smaller neighbor, which was an Ethiopian province for three decades before gaining independence in 1993. They are now separated by a border stretching more than 1,000 km (620 miles).

The fighting in Tigray has stoked fears of a wider conflagration in the Horn of Africa, with Ethiopia’s government also accusing Sudan, which is in the midst of its own civil war, and Egypt of backing the rebels. Eritrea, Sudan and Egypt all deny doing so.

Ethiopia and Eritrea fought a border war from ‌1998-2000 that killed tens of thousands of people. The conflict was prompted by a dispute over the border town of Badme, which a UN boundary commission later found fell within Eritrean territory.

DIRECT CLASHES NEAR BADME

ACLED said in a statement late on Tuesday that artillery shelling and armed clashes have occurred near Badme since last week as Ethiopia’s military moved to clear Tigrayan rebels from near the border.

It said that on November 12, Ethiopian drones targeted likely Eritrean positions around Badme and that Eritrean forces fired artillery toward Ethiopian positions. The next day, the two armies clashed on the Ethiopian side of the border, ACLED said.

The person with ties to the rebels said there had been sporadic clashes between Ethiopian and Eritrean forces along the border, without providing details.

The person close to the pro-government Tigray Peace Force, which has fought in support of Ethiopia’s army during the current conflict, said Ethiopian forces were pushing toward the border in pursuit of the rebels but that there had been no clashes between Ethiopian and Eritrean forces.

The two people asked not to be named discussing military matters.

Magnus Taylor, an analyst at International Crisis Group, did not confirm clashes between Ethiopia and Eritrea either, but warned that fighting between Ethiopia’s army and the rebels near the border could escalate.

“This could also draw Eritrea further into the war on the side of the Tigrayans – a dangerous scenario that could trigger a direct conflict between Ethiopia and Eritrea,” he said.

Ethiopia and Eritrea signed a peace deal in 2018 and fought on the same side of a 2020-2022 civil war in Tigray. But relations have deteriorated since then, with Asmara labelling Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s calls for his landlocked country to regain sea access an implicit threat of aggression.

Abiy has said Ethiopia intends to secure sea access through peaceful means.

REUTERS