Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei, and Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president, center left, during the company’s IPO at the Nasdaq stock exchange on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Anthropic is set to start trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Thursday morning after the AI company completed what’s now the biggest initial public offering in history.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and his sister Daniela Amodei arrived at Nasdaq in New York on Thursday to ring the opening bell. The hubbub around Anthropic’s offering also appeared to lift stocks more broadly, with the Nasdaq jumping 460 points, or 1.9%, in early trading.

“The advent of machine intelligence is one of the seminal moments in human history, and we have a rare opportunity to shape it for the better,” Dario Amodei said Thursday in an event to mark the IPO.

San Francisco-based Anthropic raised $81.3 billion, catapulting past SpaceX, which raised $75 billion when it went public in June. The IPO values the company behind the Claude chatbot at roughly $1.5 trillion, more than companies such as Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, Visa and Walmart.

Anthropic said Wednesday that it would offer 980 million shares of Class A common stock priced at $83 per share, allowing it to raise a record-breaking amount. Anthropic originally priced its shares in a range of $70 to $78, but ultimately bumped its IPO price per share amid a flood of investor demand.

Anthropic has previously said it will raise an additional $26 billion from a slate of other companies, including chipmaker AMD, chip infrastructure provider Broadcom, Google, Microsoft and Nvidia, bringing its fundraising total to around $107 billion.

Matthew Kennedy, a senior market strategist at investment bank Renaissance Capital, thinks Anthropic shares could reach $100 by the end of their first day of trading.

However, like many companies that go public in a blockbuster, and perhaps overhyped, share offering, Anthropic’s stock could well waver in the months to come. In a Truist study of 32 of the biggest ever IPOs, more than half saw their shares slide by at least 50% at some point during their first year of trading.



Critical time for AI trade

Anthropic’s IPO comes at a critical time for the AI industry, as investors are asking harder questions about the sector’s growing losses, capital investments and returns, Sam Grelck, an equity strategy analyst at Truist Advisory Services, a unit of Truist Financial, told CBS News.

AI-related stocks have swung sharply in recent weeks as concerns mount about the mountainous debt companies are taking on to finance the data center buildout and a potential Democratic-led crackdown on the AI boom following the midterms. Jensen Huang’s shock exit from Nvidia last week has also rattled investors.

“I wouldn’t view Anthropic’s IPO as a verdict on AI, but the reception can give us another indication of investors’ appetite for the AI theme after what’s been a challenging few years,” Grelck said.

Anthropic announced its plans to go public in October, inviting investors to be part of what it called one of the “seminal moments in human history.” The company is the first frontier AI lab to go public.

CBS