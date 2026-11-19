Dario Amodei and his wife arrive at Nasdaq ahead of debut

Anthropic is set for its long-awaited Nasdaq debut on Thursday, after the artificial intelligence lab raised over $81 billion in a record IPO, surpassing SpaceX’s offering in June.

The Claude creator sold 980 million shares at $83 a piece on Wednesday, lifting the size and price of its offering. Its fully diluted market cap sits at around $1.5 trillion.

Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president of Anthropic PBC, arrives for the Anthropic PBC initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, US, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. Daniela Amodei is Dario’s younger sister

he 5-year-old company captivated the corporate world with its Claude AI models and products, which have fueled its meteoric rise this year. Anthropic said in its prospectus that it generated $33.24 billion in revenue for the nine months ended Sept. 30, up a staggering 1,200% from the same period last year.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei co-founded the company in 2021 after he and a small group of researchers defected from OpenAI, now its chief rival. Anthropic has faced sharp criticism over itspositions on safety, regulation and national security, including by President Donald Trump and other senior government officials.

The company will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ANT,” and its debut will be a big test for the AI industry. Investors have been fretting over Jensen Huang’s sudden ouster at Nvidia, voters’ stinging rebuke of AI during the midterm elections and the feasibility of a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure buildout.

“Our aim is to help humankind chart a safe course through this technological evolution, open new frontiers of discovery, and bring forth an age of miracles,” Anthropic’s co-founders wrote in the company’s prospectus. “Everyone who owns our stock, whether an institution or an individual, becomes part of that effort.”

CNBC