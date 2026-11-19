A screen displays news about Anthropic’s IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, October 28, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

Anthropic’s (ANT.O) IPO raised $81.31 billion on Wednesday, eclipsing SpaceX’s (SPCX.O) offering to claim the title of the largest stock-market debut on record.

Anthropic said the IPO was priced at $83 apiece, above its previously targeted range and valuing the company at approximately $1.5 trillion.

Reuters was first to report earlier that IPO was upsized by about 19% to 980 million shares from its initial plan to sell 825 million shares at between $70 and $78 apiece. Anthropic is also raising $26 billion through a private placement at the IPO price, the filings show.

On a fully diluted basis, the IPO values the company at about $1.5 trillion including securities such as stock options and restricted stock.

Anthropic, the first major frontier artificial-intelligence model developer to do an IPO, follows SpaceX’s (SPCX.O) June offering, as investors jump at the chance for exposure to the fast-growing industry, even as the industry also faces mounting questions over the cost of developing and operating artificial intelligence models.

CHALLENGING BACKDROP FOR AI STOCKS

The AI lab comes to the public market just months after SpaceX’s record-setting IPO, even as the backdrop for AI stocks has turned more challenging. Chipmakers and cloud companies central to the business have come under pressure in recent weeks due to valuation concerns, mounting AI infrastructure costs, and the sudden resignation of Jensen Huang as CEO of chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA.O), a key pillar of the industry’s growth.

The pricing follows a roadshow that attracted demand several times the number of shares offered, Reuters previously reported, despite questions about the company’s outlook and its ability to sustain rapid growth as competition in the AI industry intensifies.

Anthropic’s closest rival, OpenAI, is also expected to pursue a public listing as early as next year.

Anthropic’s growth has been driven by surging demand for its Claude models, particularly Claude Code, its coding agent that has gained popularity among software developers. Its annualized revenue run rate reached $81 billion as of October 31, up $10 billion from September 30, according to its IPO filing.

The Claude maker said it had 11,900 customers generating at least $100,000 in annual revenue on a trailing 12-month basis as of September 30, compared with more than 1,500 at the end of last year, underscoring its growing business foothold.

SPENDING COMMITMENTS EXPOSE RISKS

But sustaining that growth is becoming expensive. Anthropic spent nearly $9 billion on computing capacity and infrastructure in the first half of 2026, nearly four times the amount spent a year earlier. It also incurred an additional $5 billion in computing costs in the third quarter, weighing on efficiency and reducing the revenue generated per dollar of computing capacity.

Revenue rose 47% in the third quarter to $16.96 billion from the second quarter. The company reported an operating loss of $567 million, compared with operating income of $974 million in the previous quarter. The net loss narrowed to $23.3 billion from $66.3 billion a quarter earlier, including non-operating items related to bonds convertible into its shares.

Anthropic has committed to nearly $900 billion in computing spending with infrastructure partners including Amazon (AMZN.O) and Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google, part of its ongoing expenditures to train and operate increasingly powerful AI models.

Its spending commitments also expose the company to risks beyond its own finances. Anthropic warned in its prospectus that some of its computing providers and infrastructure partners depend on third-party financing and credit support to acquire chips and build capacity.

“If such financing or support becomes unavailable or more costly, contracted capacity may be delayed, repriced, reduced, or not delivered,” Anthropic said in an IPO filing.

Investors have grown increasingly concerned about debt-fueled expansion of AI infrastructure, with technology companies and data-center operators borrowing heavily to finance chips, power and computing facilities.

Anthropic also faces questions over how it will balance its commercial ambitions with its emphasis on AI safety. CEO Dario Amodei has called for the industry to slow the pace of developing and releasing increasingly powerful models, warning that Anthropic also faces questions over how it will balance its commercial ambitions with its emphasis on AI safety. CEO Dario Amodei has called for the industry to slow the pace of developing and releasing increasingly powerful models, warning that advances in AI could outstrip society’s ability to manage the risks.

COMPETITION AND SAFETY CHALLENGES

Competition is intensifying against Anthropic to be the leading provider of AI tools for businesses.

OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra, its latest flagship AI model, accounted for about 13% of enterprise AI spending tracked by corporate expense platform Ramp, compared with about 8% for Anthropic’s Claude Fable, according to data cited by Reuters in September. OpenAI’s annualized revenue run rate also passed $40 billion in July, although Anthropic maintained a lead at the time.

The competitive threat extends beyond the handful of companies developing the most powerful commercial models. More large companies are looking to adopt these models, which can be downloaded and run independently, to rein in AI spending.

A recent Capgemini study found that 59% of executives at large companies plan to increase their use of open-weight models over the next year as AI costs exceed budgets.

Meta Platforms, one of Anthropic’s largest customers, has been looking to reduce its use of the startup’s models as it develops more AI capabilities internally, Reuters previously reported.

“There’s going to be other models out there … Our thesis is that the vast amount of value will accrue to whoever is at the frontier,” said Peter Singlehurst, head of private companies at Baillie Gifford, which invested roughly $1.5 billion in Anthropic before its IPO. “Our bet is that Anthropic has the ingredients — that doesn’t guarantee, but means that they arguably have the highest probability of remaining at the frontier.”

Anthropic’s IPO prospectus warned that its models could develop capabilities faster than the company could evaluate them and put adequate safeguards in place.

“Our development of highly advanced models, platforms, and applications and expansion of use cases could further increase the risk that our models cause harm,” Anthropic said in the filing.

The company has said it is considering tighter human oversight of some research and development decisions as its AI models take on a growing share of that work.

Shares are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker ANT.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for Anthropic’s offering, which has a 22-bank underwriting syndicate. The two banks also served as lead underwriters for SpaceX’s IPO earlier this year.

REUTERS