Editorial illustration imagines Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia. Steve Jobs came back and reinvented Apple. Nvidia’s board should give Huang the chance to do the same.

Steve Jobs reinvented Apple. Nvidia’s board should remember that the visionary who built a company may also be the best person to reinvent it

By: Ya Libnan Editor

Nvidia gave Wall Street almost everything it could have asked for. Quarterly revenue more than doubled to $115.84 billion. Adjusted earnings reached $2.68 a share, ahead of the $2.48 analysts expected. The company projected about $130 billion in revenue for the current quarter, also above expectations. Nvidia shares rose after the report, then gave up those gains and turned lower Wednesday morning.

To me, that reversal says investors are still uneasy about Nvidia’s future without Jensen Huang. The quarter ended on October 25, while Huang was still CEO. Colette Kress deserves credit for stepping in at a difficult moment, and Nvidia’s employees deserve credit for delivering those results. The board now has a different question to answer. Who can see where Nvidia needs to go next and commit the company to getting there?

It takes a visionary to build a great company and the courage to reinvent it before circumstances force your hand. Jensen Huang is Nvidia’s visionary, just as Steve Jobs was Apple’s. Huang saw that the kind of parallel computing that made Nvidia’s chips so good at rendering video games could also transform science and, eventually, artificial intelligence. He committed the company to that future years before most investors saw the opportunity.

Apple’s history should be the board’s greatest lesson. When Jobs returned in 1997, Apple was struggling. He cut a sprawling product line and focused the company on a handful of products it could build exceptionally well. The iMac helped revive Apple. Then the iPod brought Apple to millions of people who had never bought a Mac and helped lay the groundwork for the iPhone. Without Jobs’s return, Apple might never have become the company we know today.

Nvidia’s board can act while its business is still strong. Yet the company told investors on its earnings call that it had no plans to reinstate Huang. The board should reconsider now. It should speak directly with Huang, cooperate fully with the inquiries surrounding his departure and strengthen oversight where needed. If it can resolve the issues that led to his resignation, it should move quickly to bring him back as CEO.

Steve Jobs came back and reinvented Apple. For Nvidia’s sake, its board should give Jensen Huang the chance to do the same.