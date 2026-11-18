House Democrats voted at a closed-door caucus meeting Wednesday morning to nominate Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) as their candidate for speaker.

Why it matters: It’s a symbolic but significant step that suggests Jeffries has the votes he needs to be elected the first Black House speaker on Jan. 3.

Jeffries won 251 of the 262 votes cast, putting him comfortably above the 218 votes he needs to win on the House floor in January.

The vote was tallied at Jeffries’ request. His allied had initially hoped he would be elected by acclamation, but the Democratic leader changed tack at the 11th hour and decided to call his detractors’ bluff.

Between the lines: Wednesday’s caucus vote was a secret ballot. On Jan. 3, each House member will have to stand up during a televised proceeding and announce who they are voting for.

Wednesday’s caucus vote was a secret ballot. On Jan. 3, each House member will have to stand up during a televised proceeding and announce who they are voting for. That could be difficult for the members — particularly progressives — who have been flooded with calls and emails from constituents urging them not to vote for him.

Only a handful of incoming House members, including Reps.-elect Angela Gonzales-Torres (D-Calif.) and Don Leonard (D-Ohio), have outright said they will oppose Jeffries thus far.

AXIOS