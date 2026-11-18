Editorial illustration – Calls for unity will ring hollow as long as Hezbollah keeps the power to take Lebanon to war on its own.

By : Ya Libnan, Opinion

On Wednesday, Hezbollah and Amal called on Lebanese citizens to unite and put the protection of their country above every other consideration. Where was that sense of national responsibility when Hezbollah decided in March to join the war in support of Iran?

The joint statement praised the Lebanese Army and urged the government to help the displaced return, rebuild devastated communities and restore the presence of state institutions in affected areas. These are duties the government must take seriously. The hypocrisy lies in demanding that the state shoulder the consequences of war while Hezbollah insists on keeping the weapons that allow it to make decisions about war on its own.

Overnight on March 1–2, Hezbollah launched rockets and drones toward Israel as the regional war over Iran widened. It acted without the Lebanese government’s authorization. On March 2, the Cabinet prohibited Hezbollah’s military and security activities and called on the group to surrender its weapons. That decision was an assertion of the most basic responsibility of any government: deciding whether its country goes to war.

We have been here before. In October 2023, Hezbollah opened a front with Israel in support of Hamas. In March 2026, it drew Lebanon into another regional war in support of Iran. Each time, Hezbollah made the decision. Each time, Lebanese families had to live with it. In the South, where many Shiite families have lost homes and livelihoods, the demand for reconstruction comes with a question Hezbollah’s leaders still owe them an answer to. Who gave you the right to gamble with our homes?

Hezbollah’s decision to enter the war helped create the conditions for Israel’s renewed military advance into southern Lebanon. Israel bears responsibility for its own actions and must withdraw from Lebanese territory. Yet Hezbollah and Amal demand that Beirut secure withdrawal while ruling out direct negotiations. If the Lebanese government judges that direct talks, including through U.S. mediation, can help get Israeli troops out and families home, it should pursue them. It must be free to decide how it conducts Lebanon’s diplomacy.

Amal, too, has a choice. If it means what it says about strengthening state institutions, it should support the Cabinet’s decision and urge Hezbollah to agree to a peaceful handover of its weapons to the Lebanese Army. Hezbollah should send its fighters home and pursue its aims through politics. Its leaders may invoke the role their arms played before Israel’s withdrawal in 2000. They owe the country an accounting of how those arms have since been used to advance Iran’s regional interests at Lebanon’s expense.

The people of southern Lebanon deserve the same security as every other Lebanese citizen. They should be able to rebuild their homes with the assurance that the next decision about war and peace belongs to a government answerable to them. If Hezbollah and Amal want national unity, that is where it begins.