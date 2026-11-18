In his first public statement since resigning as Nvidia CEO last week, Jensen Huang struck a contrite tone, saying that he is committed to cooperating with the board’s investigation into his relationship with an alleged Chinese intelligence contact.

“I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret,” Huang said in the written statement obtained by CNBC’s David Faber. “I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation.”

Huang said he had seen support from investors and employees and was willing to come back as CEO to help the company navigate “complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics.”

“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” Huang said in the statement.

Sources told CNBC Monday that the board is not considering bringing Huang back as CEO.

Many in the tech world have called for Huang to return as Nvidia CEO, putting together an online petition with more than 180,000 signatures.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is open to Huang returning as CEO of Nvidia.

Last week, Huang resigned from Nvidia after 33 years as CEO. The resignation came days after Huang, Nvidia’s founder, admitted to an affair, and news stories alleged he had a liason with Alice Huang, who worked for a customer and is alleged to have contact with Chinese intelligence. Jensen Huang also reportedly had romances with employees at Nvidia.

Nvidia is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Its board of directors said on Friday that it was in the process of selecting a search firm for the Nvidia CEO role.

Nvidia has hired law firm Wachtell Lipton to lead a probe into Huang’s conduct and whether it compromised national security or company secrets.

Here is the entire statement from Huang:

Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I’ve never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me.

I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA.

I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation.

Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.

Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours.

CNBC