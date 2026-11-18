Editorial illustration- While the president tends to his legacy, Americans are waiting for him to answer the alarms.

By : Ya Libnan, Opinion

On Friday, November 13, a communications failure halted departures across the United States for more than four hours. Thousands of flights were canceled. Four days later, the National Security Agency reported a disruption to its classified internal communications network. That same day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged that the United States had lost its measles elimination status.

Asked in Manila about the technology disruptions, President Donald Trump said, “Things like that happen. It’s fine.”

Things do happen. That is precisely why we hire competent people, test backup systems and expect the president to demand answers when essential services fail.

When essential systems fail

The administration says aging air traffic control equipment became overloaded during an upgrade. Congress has already approved $12.5 billion for modernization. The condition of the old system took years to develop. The administration now in charge has to show that it can replace that equipment while keeping the system running. How was the upgrade tested? Why did the failure spread so widely? What will the FAA change before the next rollout? Travelers deserve answers before they find themselves stranded again.

The NSA said its disruption occurred during scheduled maintenance and that mission-critical capabilities remained operational. Congress should ask in a classified briefing how the backup systems performed, what work was interrupted and what the agency will change before the next maintenance window. A president who takes the matter seriously should be asking those questions, too.

A preventable disease returns

By November 12, the CDC had recorded 5,412 confirmed measles cases in 2026. The agency says it has invested about $100 million in state and local health departments to strengthen prevention and response. The White House should use its reach to urge measles vaccination clearly and consistently, help local health departments get vaccines to families who face barriers to care, and report publicly on efforts to stop the outbreaks. Protecting children from a preventable disease deserves the president’s attention.

What does the president want to be remembered for?

Trump has put considerable energy into a proposed triumphal arch, a White House ballroom and the effort by the Kennedy Center’s board to put his name on the building. His administration and its allies in Congress have also pushed for tens of billions of dollars for immigration enforcement. These choices tell Americans what the administration is willing to fight for. Keeping the country’s essential systems working deserves at least that same urgency.

There are fires everywhere, and from the White House it can sound as though nobody has called the fire department. The people answering the alarm are already on the job. Air traffic controllers kept planes landing. Public health workers are tracing measles cases and getting vaccines into communities. They need a president who listens to them, gives them the resources to do their jobs and holds his administration accountable for results.

If President Trump wants a legacy, he can start by making America work.