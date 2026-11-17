US President Donald Trump told reporters in the Philippines that the US was taking Iran’s alleged plans to detonate a ‘dirty bomb’ in Washington, D.C., ‘very seriously’, the New York Post reported.

His remarks effectively confirmed reports that US officials believe Tehran may already have smuggled nuclear material into the United States. A ‘dirty bomb’ is a conventional explosive device that disperses radioactive material when detonated.

During a meeting with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the Philippines, reporters asked Trump whether the US capital faced an imminent threat.

“Well, if there is, they will pay a price that no country has ever paid before,” Trump said.

“I hope there isn’t. But we take it very seriously because they’re crazy. That’s exactly why they can’t have a nuclear weapon, in case anyone still had any questions about that,” he added.

CNN, citing its sources, reported that US intelligence indicated Tehran was developing plans to potentially detonate a ‘dirty bomb’ in the US capital. Sources familiar with the intelligence said: “Tehran is now actively planning possible attacks on US soil … although there is still no evidence that they have decided to act.”

Iran denied the reports, calling them ‘baseless accusations’ intended to legitimise further aggression.

ABOUT DIRTY BOMBS

A “dirty bomb” is is a type of “radiological dispersal device” that combines a conventional explosive, such as dynamite, with industrial radioactive waste. The terms dirty bomb and RDD are often used interchangeably. Most RDDs would not release enough radiation to kill people or cause severe illness – the conventional explosive itself would be more harmful to people than the radioactive material. However, an RDD explosion could create fear and panic, contaminate property and require potentially costly cleanup.

A dirty bomb is not a nuclear bomb. A nuclear bomb creates an explosion that is millions of times more powerful than a dirty bomb. The cloud of radiation from a nuclear bomb could spread thousands of square miles, whereas a dirty bomb’s radiation could be dispersed within a few blocks or miles of the explosion. A dirty bomb is not a “weapon of mass destruction” but a “weapon of mass disruption,” where contamination and anxiety are the major objectives.

Armen Press/ YL