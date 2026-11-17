Photo- 3100 FLIGHTS CANCELED IN US IN ONE DAY

So many government problems in the United States, like last week’s nationwide aviation meltdown, are foreseeable … and foreseen.

Why it matters: Again and again, we choose to do nothing until a crisis hits.

A big reason: These are huge, tedious, complex, unsexy, antiquated systems that require persistence and competence to fix.

A big new problem: These systems are deeply intertwined with our daily lives, and highly susceptible to malfunctions, mishaps and AI-enhanced cyberattacks. They’re boring until they’re vital.

The big picture: We have federal agencies and congressional committees designed explicitly to monitor, protect and improve these complex systems. But they’ve atrophied as power has been centralized in the presidency and congressional leadership, where daily political warfare rarely includes sober discussion of competence and essential interconnected systems.

Here are a few of the foreseeable (and foreseen) crises that have been staring at us, many for literally decades:

The bottom line: When choosing and rating leaders in harrowing times, put a premium on competence. We’ll need it.