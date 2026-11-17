Photo- 3100 FLIGHTS CANCELED IN US IN ONE DAY
So many government problems in the United States, like last week’s nationwide aviation meltdown, are foreseeable … and foreseen.
Why it matters: Again and again, we choose to do nothing until a crisis hits.
A big reason: These are huge, tedious, complex, unsexy, antiquated systems that require persistence and competence to fix.
- A big new problem: These systems are deeply intertwined with our daily lives, and highly susceptible to malfunctions, mishaps and AI-enhanced cyberattacks. They’re boring until they’re vital.
The big picture: We have federal agencies and congressional committees designed explicitly to monitor, protect and improve these complex systems. But they’ve atrophied as power has been centralized in the presidency and congressional leadership, where daily political warfare rarely includes sober discussion of competence and essential interconnected systems.
Here are a few of the foreseeable (and foreseen) crises that have been staring at us, many for literally decades:
- The skies: We’ve known for years that the air-traffic system relies on copper wire and floppy disks. We’ve seen and known the vulnerabilities through Democratic and Republican administrations. We’ve known the fix is expensive: $31.5 billion, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told lawmakers last year. At Friday night’s briefing at the White House, Duffy said: “I want $50 billion.”
- The grid: We’ve known for a long time that our electricity is delivered through an aging patchwork system vulnerable to accidents or attacks. The nonprofit power authority NERC(North American Electric Reliability Corp.) warned this spring that the system is so strained by rising energy needs from AI and humans that it could jam up or break.
- The water: Drinking and wastewater systems are old and in dangerous disrepair — a huge risk to hospitals, in particular. In July, cyberattacks hit over 30 municipal water systems in Minnesota, with Iran as a likely culprit.
- The government’s computers: Washington spends over $100 billion a year on information technology. Roughly 80% goes to keeping old systems alive. Eight of the 11 systems most in need of replacement run on dying languages like COBOL. The people who can read, write and fix them are retiring.
- The debt: We paid $1.052 trillion in interest last fiscal year. That’s more than we spent on defense. The Congressional Budget Office sees the interest doubling to $2.1 trillion in 2036. Every dollar of interest is a dollar that can’t fix another crisis on this list.
- The retirement cliff: Social Security’s retirement fund runs dry in 2032. Current law then cuts benefits by 22%, automatically. Medicare’s hospital fund follows in 2033. We have known those dates for decades, and they’ve been creeping up. Now they’re just a few years away.
- The shriveled arsenal: Rebuilding the advanced weapons we’ve burned through in the Iran war will take years. Back in May, a paper from the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated that replacing some interceptors used heavily in the war, including Patriot and THAAD anti-missile systems, would take three years.
- The minerals: China controls 91% of the world’s rare-earth refining capacity, giving the other superpower a chokehold on vital ingredients of AI. We’re one trade war away from slowing AI and the entire economy.
The bottom line: When choosing and rating leaders in harrowing times, put a premium on competence. We’ll need it.