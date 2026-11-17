PHOTO- Jensen Huang exits Nvidia after 33 years; Colette Kress (L) named interim CEO. Kress could be precisely what the company needs according to analysts . What she brings is something Nvidia investors might appreciate even more right now: financial discipline and the willingness to challenge the company’s biggest bets, according to analysts . She helped oversee Nvidia’s transformation into the dominant supplier of AI computing infrastructure, managing the financial complexities of its extraordinary expansion.

Days after Jensen Huang’s abrupt departure from the chipmaker he founded 33 years ago, Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress will now face intense questions about what comes next.

Nvidia is scheduled to report quarterly earnings after the close on Tuesday. While the company is again expected to show explosive growth as the key infrastructure provider to the artificial intelligence boom, Kress and her team will likely be forced to answer questions on chip sales to China, the risks tied to deals with neoclouds and what comes next under new leadership.

Huang resigned Thursday, but Nvidia’s legions of customers, partners and investors still rely on the company to continue shipping large quantities of graphics processing units and AI systems. Kress, who has been Nvidia’s CFO since 2013, was tapped to lead the company while the board searches for a successor.

Analysts expect Nvidia to report 91% revenue growth to $109.1 billion, according to LSEG, with $2.47 in earnings per share.

Kress, alongside Huang, offered a full-year growth forecast suggesting that the company’s historic expansion is poised to continue. They said revenue expansion in fiscal 2028 would be roughly 70% in what Kress, on the last earnings call, described as a “supply constrained outlook.”

“What would be good for them to do is reiterate that and confirm that is still intact, if they have the ability,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kunjan Sobhani.

But Kress has to do far more than just put up numbers. The stock has dropped for six straight weeks, the longest losing streak since 2012, pushing the company’s market cap down by $1.7 trillion.

Here are some key issues Kress has to address:



Huang’s public downfall began in October, when The New York Times reported that American intelligence agencies were surveilling a woman named Alice Huang, who was close with the former CEO, believing she was a Chinese intelligence asset. The report alleged that Alice Huang was helping smuggle Nvidia’s premium chips into China, violating U.S. export controls.

An Nvidia spokesperson pushed back on the report saying, “We’re confident that if the U.S. government believes that any person is a threat to American industry, it would let us know.”

Nvidia has also insisted that it gets essentially no data center sales from China, consistent with how it reports sales in its recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

But Jensen Huang’s romantic ties to Alice Huang, a Megaspeed International executive, raised concerns about Nvidia’s actual business in China. A big part of Nvidia’s sales to Southeast Asia, according to some industry experts, are intended for Chinese companies, either through smuggling the chips to the mainland or by building data centers for Chinese clients in Singapore or Malaysia.

In a statement Sunday, a Megaspeed representative said that the cloud provider is conducting a thorough internal investigation, and that Alice Huang left the company in August 2025.

“Megaspeed designs and maintains its global operational and supply-chain control frameworks to comply with all applicable laws and regulatory regimes, including United States export control requirements and local jurisdiction rules in every market where we operate,” Megaspeed said in the statement.

Culper Research, a short selling research firm that published a note on Nvidia’s “China problem” in May, alleges that 20% of Nvidia’s fiscal 2026 compute revenue was “driven by China.”

Nvidia has denied any diversion, and said it has no evidence that any such activity has taken place. But that was before last week’s scandal.

Investors will be listening closely to what Kress says about the market for Nvidia’s AI chips. Some analysts expect the government to pursue new rules that would force Nvidia to more closely track its customers and how they plan to use the company’s critical technology.



Kress might not be able to say much, as politicians in Washington, D.C., are ramping up investigations of Nvidia and calling executives to testify in front of Congress.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Rep. Richard Neal. D-Mass., are probing the administration’s approvals for Nvidia chip sales to Chinese companies and asked the Commerce Department to save any communications regarding Nvidia and Jensen Huang.

Other representatives are asking law enforcement agencies to look into Huang’s tryst with the alleged Chinese intelligence asset.

Jensen Huang said he would testify in a closed-door meeting with the chairs of the House Foreign Affairs, China and Intelligence committees. The committees are also looking to meet with current Nvidia executives, including Tim Teter, the general counsel.

If government officials are able to prove that Nvidia knew that its Southeast Asian clients like Megaspeed were pass-throughs to Chinese companies, the scandal could grow even deeper.

“The real story here should be, did Nvidia know their client?” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with CNBC on Friday. “And was there a robust effort at Nvidia to make sure that there was no leakage and that they were selling to what were obviously pass-through shell companies?”

Backstops and neoclouds

Huang was singular in creating a new class of companies called neoclouds, which competed with Nvidia’s hyperscaler customers — Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Oracle and SpaceX — by offering Nvidia compute to smaller AI labs and startups.

Last quarter, Huang said the company’s neocloud business, which it called ACIE, would drive Nvidia’s growth going forward.

But Nvidia had a unique relationship to the neoclouds, which are often new or nascent businesses that need upfront capital in order to secure land, power and Nvidia chips. Nvidia has acted as supplier, investor and financier to these companies.

Huang was integral in deciding who got chips first and publicly pushed to expand Nvidia’s role in financing major data center infrastructure.

For example, Huang in August announced a program on CNBC to help these types of companies as well as frontier labs access financing from six major financial firms. Huang was central to the effort, which has yet to result in a completed deal, and it’s unclear whether Kress has the same ability to rally Wall Street, or if she has the enthusiasm to keep using Nvidia’s balance sheet to sell more chips.

“Jensen did all of these innovative deals when it comes to supporting, for example, neoclouds, using his relationships, using his balance sheet,” said Sobhani, the Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. “Those deals could slow down.”

Demand and customer relations

Jensen Huang built Nvidia and has acted as its sole figurehead. But while he’s been key to helping develop the AI market, the demand now is massive regardless of who’s in charge. Nvidia’s high-end GPUs are essential for training AI models and can be used to serve models in a process called inference.

Many investors have looked at Nvidia’s earnings as a proxy for overall AI demand. Huang said in August that “demand was accelerating.” Kress echoed the point, saying, “Incredibly, we are seeing demand acceleration even at our scale.”

Nvidia’s board has said it expects Kress to deliver on Nvidia’s commitments to shareholders, customers and partners, but investors worry how long that can last. Morgan Stanley analysts cut their estimates for calendar 2027 and 2028 data center sales by about 10% on the Huang news.

“We feel certain that we are cutting to an overly conservative number,” the analysts wrote, noting that it leaves a lot of room for weaker demand. “But faced with some uncertainty and multiple downgrades, we would rather err on the side of being too conservative.”

Nvidia has spent or committed to spend heavily on memory, wafers and other key components for its products.

In its most recent filing, Nvidia said it committed to $92 billion in supply and capacity for the rest of this fiscal year, $87 billion in the fiscal year ending January 2028, and $88 billion in the fiscal year ending January 2029.

Meet Colette Kress

Kress is well known to investors and has appeared on the company’s conference calls for years, but Tuesday’s earnings will be different — she’s running the show now.

In the past, Kress would read off prepared remarks about the quarter’s results and the company’s forecast, then turn it over to Huang, who would singlehandedly answer analyst questions, riffing on everything from the company’s technology to the broader AI ecosystem.

Kress sent a short note to staff on the day Huang resigned, but Tuesday’s earnings will be the first time Nvidia’s external audience will hear from her about the CEO transition, the company’s search for a successor, upcoming launch events, or how she and the board are trying to maintain Nvidia’s culture and technological lead.

CNBC