Nvidia beat on profit and revenue after the bell on Tuesday and issued strong guidance, in the chipmaker’s first earnings report since co-founder Jensen Huang’s abrupt resignation last week as CEO. The stock rose about 3% in extended trading.

Here’s how the company did compared to analysts’ estimates, according to LSEG:

EPS: $2.68 adjusted vs. $2.48 expected

$2.68 adjusted vs. $2.48 expected Revenue: $115.84 billion vs. $109.10 billion expected

Revenue more than doubled from $57 billion a year earlier, Nvidia said, a sign of continued strength in its core data center business. The company said revenue this quarter will expand by roughly 90% to about $130 billion, topping the $125.1 billion average analyst estimate, according to LSEG.

Finance chief Colette Kress is used to addressing Wall Street, but never like this. She’s now functioning as interim CEO, meaning her responsibilities go well beyond the key numbers. Employees, investors, analysts and customers are eager to hear her first public remarks since last week’s dramatic shake-up.

The earnings call is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Nvidia’s stock is down 24% this month and on Friday wrapped up its sixth straight weekly drop, the longest losing streak since 2012. The stock has dropped the first two days of this week and is trading at its lowest since July 2025. In addition to the Huang saga, the company is dealing with broader concerns about an AI slowdown and a political shift in Washington, D.C., following this month’s midterm elections.

The biggest cloud for Nvidia is around its China business after Huang’s reported affair with a businesswoman who’s allegedly a Chinese spy. The Commerce Department on Monday announced a change that would prevent Nvidia’s chips from being rented to Chinese companies entirely, putting revenue at risk.