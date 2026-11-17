Russian strikes hit two major bridges in Kyiv late Monday, part of an overnight attack that damaged critical infrastructure and disrupted heating and water in parts of the capital, its mayor said. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned of an attack by Russia in the coming days even as negotiators representing Kyiv as well as Europe and the United States held talks on future negotiations with Russia aimed at finding a path to end the war.

Japan scrambles jets after two suspected Russian aircraft enter airspace

Japan said Tuesday it scrambled fighter jets after two suspected Russian aircraft violated its airspace, and lodged a “very stern protest” with Moscow.

The aircraft entered Japan’s airspace close to Okinoshima, in the southwestern area of Fukuoka, shortly after 4:00 am Tuesday (1900 GMT Monday).

Japan’s self defence force scrambled fighter jets to warn the planes, top government spokesman Minoru Kihara said.

“The violation of our national airspace by Russian aircraft is not only a grave infringement of our country’s sovereignty, but also a threat to our security and is completely unacceptable,” Kihara said.

“We lodged a very stern protest with Russia through diplomatic channels and strongly demanded measures to prevent any recurrence.”

Trump says he plans to talk about war in Ukraine in China

Trump also said he plans to talk about Russia’s war in Ukraine during a highly anticipated meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China.



Russian strikes hit major bridges in Kyiv, says mayor

Russian strikes hit two major bridges in Kyiv late Monday, part of an overnight attack that damaged critical infrastructure and disrupted heating and water in parts of the capital, its mayor said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned of an attack by Russia in the coming days even as negotiators representing Kyiv as well as Europe and the United States held talks on future negotiations with Russia aimed at finding a path to end the war.

“Preliminarily, hits to the North and South bridges in the capital,” Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram just before midnight local time (2200 GMT), shortly after the Ukrainian air force warned of incoming missiles.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Ukraine for the second day in a row hit a symbolic bridge that links the annexed Crimean peninsula to Russia, a Moscow-installed official said Tuesday.

Russian ⁠President Vladimir Putin could meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un if ‌he ⁠also attends this week’s ⁠APEC summit in China, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry ‌Peskov as saying on Monday.

Zelensky says intelligence shows that Russia is planning new strikes on Ukrainian targets Monday evening, overnight and Tuesday, according to a report by Reuters.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and Reuters)