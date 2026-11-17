Fewer international students are enrolling at American universities, costing the American economy billions of dollars and hurting college towns.
Why it matters: International students typically pay higher tuition than their American counterparts, helping offset financial challenges and support domestic students.
- Their absence could hit smaller colleges especially hard, with ripple effects for local economies and the workforce.
Driving the news: New international student enrollment at U.S. colleges and universities fell 18% during the 2025–26 academic year, according to data released Monday by the Institute of International Education.
- Overall international enrollment dropped 3% to about 1.15 million students.
- International graduate student numbers fell 13%, compared to a 0.3% dip among undergraduates
- However, doctoral enrollment rose 3%.
- Threat level: “For domestic enrollment, we’re hitting the demographic cliff,” Sarah Spreitzer, vice president and chief of staff for government relations at the American Council on Education, tells Axios.
- She pointed to fewer high school graduates and state budget cuts as extra financial pressures facing universities.
- “I think international students were used as one of the levers that you could pull to help address some of the budgetary issues.”
- Domestic students could receive “less support,” she said, although it’s too soon to know whether that could mean higher tuition or fewer scholarships.
- By the numbers: International students contributed roughly $40 billion to the U.S. economy in 2025-2026, and those aren’t just tuition dollars.
- Their spending on housing, food and transportation helped support over 300,000 jobs, per data released by NAFSA: Association of International Educators.
- That’s down 7%, or $3 billion, compared to the 2024-2025 academic year, with 46,000 fewer jobs supported.
- It marks the second straight annual decline after three years of growth.
- Real estate developers in Boston told Spreitzer last year that declining international enrollment left apartments vacant and affected plans to build more student housing.
- Spreitzer attributes some of the declining enrollment to the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
- International students “are trading horror stories about being stopped at the border,” she says, adding that fears of being denied re-entry is too big of a risk.
- Eighty-eight percent of institutions reporting declining enrollment cited the visa application process, while 70% cited travel restrictions, per a separate IIE report.
- Smaller institutions, particularly in the Midwest and away from the coasts, may be experiencing much sharper declines than prestigious universities with stronger international name recognition.
- Spreitzer contrasted the potential experiences of elite institutions like Harvard with smaller liberal arts colleges that have relatively few international students.
- A school like Harvard has a massive endowment to help cushion the blow, but others are going to have to make sacrifices.
- Case in point: At the University of North Texas, the university is phasing out dozens of minors, cutting four master’s programs and merging multiple departments to address a projected $45 million deficit.
- The university has among the highest numbers of international students in Texas, but the declining enrollment is substantially lowering revenue.
- The bottom line: Universities aren’t just losing students for one semester. They’re potentially losing years of enrollment, tuition revenue and future research talent.
- “If that student doesn’t come this year, that means we’ve lost out on many years of their enrollment,” Spreitzer says. “So this is going to have a cascading effect.”
- Go deeper: What to know about the wave of student visa cancellations.
- AXIOS