Fewer international students are enrolling at American universities, costing the American economy billions of dollars and hurting college towns.

Why it matters: International students typically pay higher tuition than their American counterparts, helping offset financial challenges and support domestic students.

Their absence could hit smaller colleges especially hard, with ripple effects for local economies and the workforce.

Driving the news: New international student enrollment at U.S. colleges and universities fell 18% during the 2025–26 academic year, according to data released Monday by the Institute of International Education.