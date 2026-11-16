Billionaire Warren Buffett donated Berkshire Hathaway shares worth about $5.5 billion to four philanthropic foundations, stepping up his annual charitable giving from the prior year.

Buffett, 96, converted 6,150 Class A Berkshire shares into 9,225,000 Class B shares and gave 3,690,000 of those shares to The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, and 1,845,000 shares to each of The Sherwood Foundation, The Howard G. Buffett Foundation, and NoVo Foundation — the foundations run by his three children, Susie, Howard and Peter Buffett.

Following the donations, the chairman emeritus of Berkshire still owns 182,140 Class A shares — roughly $162 billion.

“Last Thanksgiving I wrote that kindness is costless but also priceless. A year later, I would only add that it compounds, and at a better rate than anything Charlie and I ever bought,” wrote Buffett, who was succeeded as chairman in September by his son Howard, in his annual Thanksgiving message.

The letter was much shorter than his message last Thanksgiving. Charlie Munger, former vice chairman of Berkshire, passed away in November 2023.

Berkshire shares have been on a tear recently, up more than 19% since the start of the fourth quarter and ending last week with four consecutive record high closes. That compares with the S&P 500′s decline of 1.2% so far for the fourth quarter.

Berkshire has been seen as a safe haven as investors have worried about the AI buildout, corporate drama and geopolitical risk.

The shares are now outperforming the S&P 500 for the year by about 7.5 percentage points.

In his letter, Buffett reiterated that all of his Berkshire shares eventually will be donated to the four foundations, with the goal being to increase the size of the grants each year.

Confidence in Berkshire

Buffett wrote that the gifts were a signal of his confidence not only in his three children, but also in Berkshire CEO Greg Abel:

“My children have given thoughtfully to worthy causes for decades, and I trust 100% both their abilities and their fidelity…You heard plenty from me in September about my confidence in Berkshire. That confidence is as strong as ever,” he said.

Referring to Munger and himself, Buffett added, “Both of us received beyond measurement costless benefits from a few teachers such as Ben Graham, Joe Rosenfield and Tom Murphy. Because of this we not only prospered mightily but were able to pass along many of the benefits we received.”

“Warren continues to share his wisdom with us all during this holiday season. His example reflects the kindness he encourages in all of us,” said CEO Abel of the letter.

Buffett closes his message with this advice: “This Thanksgiving, thank one of those selfless people in your own life. Better yet, be a benefactor for someone else.”

CNBC