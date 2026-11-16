Lebanese president Joseph Aoun, right, shakes hands with Mike Waltz, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, in Beirut, Lebanon, November 16, 2026. (Lebanese Presidency press office via AP)

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz discussed Monday arrangements for the period after the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) ends its mandate at the close of this year, along with regional developments.

Aoun received Waltz in Beirut in the presence of US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, members of Waltz’s delegation and former diplomat Simon Karam, head of the Lebanese delegation to the tripartite negotiations, the presidency said in a statement.

The meeting focused in particular on the situation in southern Lebanon amid continuing Israeli assaults and Israel’s failure to comply with the terms of a US-mediated framework agreement signed last June, the statement added.

The talks also addressed the phase following the end of UNIFIL’s mandate in southern Lebanon, though the presidency provided no details on the arrangements under discussion.

– Gradual withdrawal

As part of his visit to Lebanon, Waltz also met Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail in central Beirut on Monday.

He also separately held talks with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at the Ain al-Tineh residence in the capital, according to a statement from Berri’s media office.

No details were released on the outcome of the meetings with Salam and Berri.

On Aug. 28, 2025, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2790, extending UNIFIL’s mandate for the final time through Dec. 31, 2026. The force is then scheduled to begin a gradual withdrawal throughout 2027.

UNIFIL has been deployed in southern Lebanon since 1978, with its mandate significantly expanded under UN Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006.

Its responsibilities include monitoring the cessation of hostilities and the Blue Line separating Lebanon and Israel, reporting violations and supporting the deployment of the Lebanese army south of the Litani River.

Discussions over post-UNIFIL arrangements come amid continuing Israeli attacks on Lebanon and questions over implementation of Resolution 1701, including Hezbollah’s disarmament and the Lebanese army’s future security responsibilities in the south and the nature of international support it may receive after the UN force withdraws.

Lebanon and Israel signed the Framework Agreement last June providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in parallel with the deployment of the Lebanese army and its assumption of security responsibility.

Despite the agreement, Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon and Hezbollah refuses to disarm

Washington is reportedly examining the option of a new peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon

The force of up to 100 troops would focus on implementing the security agreement signed between Israel and Lebanon in June, according to the report.

It would expand to areas north of the Litani River and would be anchored in a UN Security Council resolution.

News Agencies