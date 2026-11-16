Bessent’s Nvidia remarks put market trust at risk

Editorial illustration – Bessent can try to take back his words. Once investors lose faith in the numbers, rebuilding that trust is much harder. The Treasury secretary is entrusted with safeguarding confidence in American markets. When he casts doubt on corporate earnings, he owes the public evidence

Once investors stop believing a company’s financial reports, its stock can fall before a single forecast changes. Buyers demand a lower price for taking on a risk they can no longer measure. That is the danger Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent invited on Sunday when he publicly questioned whether Nvidia used potentially illicit chip sales to boost its earnings. Heading into Monday’s trading, investors are left to wonder what evidence the government had

By: Ya Libnan, Opinion

On Fox News on Sunday, Bessent asked whether Nvidia pushed potentially illicit chip sales to “goose their revenues and their earnings.” He called for the company to hire an outside chief executive and asked its board and outside lawyers for answers within ten days. I think his choice of words was irresponsible. If the government has evidence of a violation, it should explain what it can substantiate. If officials are still trying to establish what happened, they should say so plainly.

Two questions that require their own evidence

The first question is whether restricted chips reached buyers in China through intermediaries, and whether Nvidia knew or disregarded warnings about where they were going. The second is whether Nvidia’s financial statements accurately reflected its sales. An export violation can involve an actual sale. Determining whether the company improperly recognized revenue, misstated earnings, or failed to disclose a material risk requires its own evidence. Bessent gave viewers no dollar estimate for the sales he questioned and cited no accounting finding.

The Singapore figures illustrate the problem. Nvidia disclosed in an SEC filing that customers use Singapore to centralize billing while products are usually shipped elsewhere. For the quarter ended July 2025, the company said more than 99 percent of its export-controlled data-center compute revenue billed to Singapore came from orders placed by U.S.-based customers. Investigators should trace the chips to their ultimate destinations. The address on an invoice can only take them so far.

Washington owes investors answers, too

On Friday, Bessent said Treasury, State, Defense and the U.S. Trade Representative had favored restricting Megaspeed, a Singapore-based Nvidia customer, for months. He said the decision rested with Howard Lutnick’s Commerce Department. That is a concrete claim Congress can examine. When did Commerce receive the warnings? What evidence did it have at the time? Who decided to wait, and why?

Nvidia has its own questions to answer when it reports earnings on Tuesday. Its existing quarterly outlook of $108 billion assumed zero data-center compute revenue from China. That forecast tells us what management expected for the quarter. Investors still deserve to know how much past revenue, if any, came from the transactions under scrutiny and whether the company has identified any material exposure. Nvidia earnings outlook · Nvidia earnings date

The damage could reach beyond Nvidia. If investors come to doubt the reliability of corporate earnings more broadly, they may be willing to pay less for stocks across the market. Businesses then face a higher cost of raising capital, and Americans can see the loss in their retirement accounts.

When a Treasury secretary raises doubts about a company’s earnings, he should tell investors exactly what the evidence shows and where the questions begin. Nvidia owes investors candor. The Treasury secretary owes them precision.