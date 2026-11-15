Former Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola is likely to win Alaska’s Senate race, according to an NBC News Decision Desk analysis, as vote-counting continues in the state.
Peltola has expanded her narrow lead over Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan with each new batch of votes reported this week. A “likely” characterization indicates that the NBC News Decision Desk has at least 95% confidence that Peltola will win the race.
|Mary Peltola
|D
|138,240
|49.8%
|Dan S. Sullivan Incumbent
|R
|127,828
|46.1%
|Gerald Heikes
|R
|5,885
|2.1%
|Total
|277,368
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96% expected votes in (Est. remaining 12,000)
Alaska’s is the only remaining 2026 Senate race in which the NBC News Decision Desk has not yet made a projection.
If Peltola wins, Democrats will have a 56-44 majority in the Senate next year.
nbc