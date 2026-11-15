Former Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola is likely to win Alaska’s Senate race, according to an NBC News Decision Desk analysis, as vote-counting continues in the state.

Peltola has expanded her narrow lead over Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan with each new batch of votes reported this week. A “likely” characterization indicates that the NBC News Decision Desk has at least 95% confidence that Peltola will win the race.

Mary Peltola D 138,240 49.8% Dan S. Sullivan Incumbent R 127,828 46.1% Gerald Heikes R 5,885 2.1% Total 277,368

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96% expected votes in (Est. remaining 12,000)

Alaska’s is the only remaining 2026 Senate race in which the NBC News Decision Desk has not yet made a projection.

If Peltola wins, Democrats will have a 56-44 majority in the Senate next year.

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